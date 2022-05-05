Event Tech Live Summit announces programme

The inaugural Event Tech Live Summit agenda is complete and promises input and insight from some of the sector’s best speakers. Full agenda HERE.

With hybrid show Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas moved to April 25th – 27th next year, the free to attend, fully digital, Summit is an opportunity to hear from companies and individuals in step with the industry’s latest solutions, as well as to make new contacts and to network.

Event Tech Live co-founder, Adam Parry, will welcome attendees before talking to host James Dickson about the Summit programme and the people taking part.

With speakers such as Xander Castro, event director at Tiny Seed and MicroConf, Jenny Morgan, owner and founder at Pact Three, SPC (Microsoft), and Sam Stephens, who is chief exec and chairman for AB InBev Foundation and the UN Global Impact Council; topics at the Summit include: ‘Designing the future of on-site engagement’, ‘A multi-dimensional approach to event technology’, ‘Technology trends shaping tradeshows’ and ‘Is the metaverse the future of events?’

“We have the opportunity to change the way we view business to be profitable, engaging, and purposeful and I am excited to discuss with other event leaders the opportunity to guarantee event experiences as equitable forces for good,” Jenny Morgan, who will be part of a panel discussing ‘Leveraging technology to deliver sustainable hybrid events’, said.

“Today, more than ever, it’s vital that we find ways to balance sustainability and effective event participation,” fellow panellist Sam Stephens added. “When done correctly, hybrid events can achieve optimal results on both sides. This [session] will dive into the tools, technologies and techniques available to help make hybrid events successful for everyone involved.” Taking place on Wednesday June 8th 2022, the Event Tech Live Summit will run to Central Time – six hours behind GMT. By registering early, see link below, attendees get automatic access to the launch Event Technology Awards – The People.