Event Tech Live shines in Vegas

Top of Article

A mix of latest technology from both sides of the Atlantic, and beyond, it’s fair to say Event Tech Live (ETL) was the surest payout in Las Vegas on its first turn in the city.

Landing its long-established commitment to top quality content at The Expo at WCMLV, ETL brought out the bastions of event technology from both sides of the pond. Among the headline sessions across its two days, Shelley Williams, director of global sales at Hard Rock International, on a panel discussing ‘How to implement a community-driven video strategy for your next event’, Robin Bunevich from Zoom talking ‘The future of hybrid events’, Opus Agency on ‘The return of innovation’, SXSW, Bloomberg and countless others imparting experience and innovation. Non stop.

The great, dynamic mix of new tech and stories of its evolution was right across the show floor too, exhibitors big and small, practised and start ups, enjoying unmitigated attention and interest from a succession of clued-up visitors keen to learn how to better their events with the latest in technology.

Event Tech Live’s first hosted buyer programme, 19 companies off the show floor, including Performedia, STOVA, GiantiTab, Haia, Cvent, Cadmium, CrowdComms and Jugo, meeting buyers in a purpose-built lounge, met with massive acclaim from all parties. Expect something very similar UK-side.

Hosted Buyer and award winning prominent Las Vegas-based event producer Lenny Talarico CSEP, CHE said “I’ve learnt so much from so many new people, it’s amazing to see all of this tech in one space”

The first Vegas Launchpad competition brought three fabulous finalists to the fore, Sessionboard, CapTag and Answer Stage, the ultimate winner will be announced by ETL co-founder, Adam Parry, tomorrow.

Adam Parry comments: “Launchpad went really well. It’s part of ETL’s essence and it was so good to see such a positive reaction for the finalists.

“Getting Event Tech Live to Las Vegas, and seeing the reaction to it, is beyond brilliant. It’s a big team effort and I thank everybody involved. We can’t wait to come back for more!”

Before that, the next stop for Event Tech Live is ExCeL London on November 15th and 16th.