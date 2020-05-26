Event Tech Live set for five-day bonanza

Like the industry it represents, Event Tech Live (ETL) can’t sit still. This year’s show will marry five Coronavirus-proof virtual days to the traditional two physical, the latter incorporating COVID-19 surety steps overseen by A.C.T. (National) health & safety consultants.

Joining organisers/exhibitors/visitors’ ETL experience to an expanded virtual platform – the show introduced a hybrid arm last year – means the 2020 model will deliver more content, more engagement and more business value, through meetings in person and online, across a full working week.

Analysis carried out after each of the six shows since ETL launched in 2014 highlights how exhibitors and visitors typically use the event to springboard business in the following year and to set up demos for their platforms and services.

The new-look virtual element will extend and accelerate those processes by stretching the canvas beyond traditional opening times and extending its geography from East London to everywhere.

Adam Parry, Event Tech Live’s co-founder, comments: “There is no doubt that COVID-19 has accelerated our plans to go fully hybrid just as we have seen many events around the globe pivot to online-only to keep their community connected and provide value for their sponsors.

“We are at a slight advantage having vast knowledge of the event tech landscape together with experience of what can, or sometimes can’t, work. What’s most exciting to me is using this opportunity to push the boundaries, to once again experiment with the formula of an ‘exhibition’.

“Our experience in the virtual world meant we were completely confident in launching the Sustainable Event Awards in February 2020 as an online-only event.”

Mark Maydon, director at visitor tracking specialist Crowd Connected, said: “We have always seen Event Tech Live as the pioneering show. We were delighted to hear that Adam and the team are going to create a fully-fledged, multi-dimensional week.

“We already licence our software to customers across the globe, so it is great news that we will be able to tap into ETL and Event Industry News’ collective audiences and connect with key buyers around the world.”

Abi Cannons, global innovation success manager for Reed Exhibitions, said: “Having attended Event Tech Live as an independent visitor, a supplier and now as a buyer with my role at Reed Exhibitions, a hybrid ETL always made sense to me.

“Reed Exhibitions is an international organiser so some of our regional teams who should be at the event just can’t get there, physically. Introducing this extended ETL journey provides our global team with a workable opportunity to engage with the industry, with the educational content and with suppliers/exhibitors they are interested in.”

Away from Coronavirus, while Event Tech Live gets a great audience from 40+ countries, feedback highlights the fact that, over the years, significant numbers of potential visitors have been unable to physically make the date. Through their evolved offering in 2020 organisers will be able to bring the show to those people as well as providing even more value for buyers and suppliers, wherever they are based.