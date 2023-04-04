Event Tech Live partner with tech giants STOVA for stateside debut

Top of Article

STOVA, will be the registration partner for the first edition of Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas. Following on from their successful partnership at ETL London 2022, organisers will be working with the team at STOVA to register attendees, speakers and exhibitors for their stateside event.

STOVA offers an end-to-end event platform and can provide everything from meetings management, registration, all important lead capture, analytics and reporting – designed to flex for any event no matter the size or location.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “After working with STOVA at ETL London we were impressed with both their team and platform. It was a no-brainer to partner with them again for their registration capabilities at ETL Vegas. A standing ovation from us!”

Event Tech Live Las Vegas is at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas on April 26th & 27th and is FREE to attend. Register here using the STOVA platform.

Take a look at this throwback from Event Tech Live London and our interview with Anush Alexander from STOVA –

