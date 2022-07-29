Event Tech Live On Demand – Technology trends shaping trade shows

It’s week 6 of our Event Tech Live Summit on-demand series and this week we’re hearing about the “Technology trends shaping trade shows”

Trade shows have been leaders in the adoption of technology for many years, by the organisers powering the visitor experience and maximising ROI for exhibitors but also by those same exhibitors incorporating tech into their show strategy and as a way to lure visitors onto their stands and increase the dwell time.

So, what does the future of the trade show look like? How will technology shape the format, and its benefits, for stakeholders?

Find out in this session on-demand HERE.