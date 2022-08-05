Event Tech Live On Demand – How to build event communities

By
Adam Parry
-
0
787

We’re on week 7 of our Event Tech Live Summit on-demand series and this week we’re hearing about “How to build event communities”

Trying to build communities on the back of events has become the hot trend of 2022 and event tech has stepped in to help attendees stay connected.

Despite all the buzz, there hasn’t been a lot of practical insight into what really works, what platforms communities want to connect on and what strategies are working to keep the furnace of conversation burning.

In this session, we will hear from those with thriving communities for a peek at what really works when it comes to community connections.

Watch the session on-demand HERE.

Adam Parry
Author: Adam Parry

Adam is the co-founder and editor of www.eventindustrynews.com Adam, a technology evangelist also organises Event Tech Live, Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology and the Event Technology Awards. Both events take place in November, London.

