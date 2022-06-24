Friday, June 24, 2022
Event Tech Live On-Demand – Designing the future of on-site engagement

It’s week two of our Event Tech Live Summit on-demand series and this week’s focus is on “Designing the future of on-site engagement”

This was the second session of the day at the digital ETL Summit on June 8th and included speakers from Intel, VMWare and Event Specialists.

In-person events give us the opportunity to wow attendees, leaving them inspired, energized and informed.

The latest technology means we can learn a lot about our attendees and shape next-generation events.

In this session, we look at the tech that can transform the on-site experience, provide us with buckets of data and analytics, and power the events of the future.

Watch the session on-demand HERE.

Author: Adam Parry

Adam is the co-founder and editor of www.eventindustrynews.com Adam, a technology evangelist also organises Event Tech Live, Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology and the Event Technology Awards. Both events take place in November, London.

