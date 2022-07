We’re on week three of the Event Tech Live Summit on-demand series and this week’s session is one to watch if you’re looking for raw and unfiltered answers on all things event tech.

“#AskJulius – A Q&A Session with Julius Solaris” hosted by Mike Piddock, CEO & Founder at Glisser sees Julius answering pressing questions from ETL Summit attendees.

It’s not to be missed!

Watch the session on-demand HERE.