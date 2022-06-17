Event Tech Live On-Demand – 10 exclusive insights from the ‘Future of events’ Blueprint series

The first ever Event Tech Live (ETL) Summit took place last week from 9am Central Time on June 8th and was a resounding success.

The ETL Summit saw speakers cover a broad range of topics from sustainability to the Metaverse and all sessions have now been made available on-demand.

This week we’re focussing on the session that kicked it all off “10 exclusive insights from the ‘Future of events’ Blueprint series”.

The session was delivered by Expoplatform’s Chief Growth Officer, Luke Bilton and covered not just 10 but 25 event insights.

Over the last 12 months, ExpoPlatform have interviewed experts from the world’s leading event organisers as part of their Future of Events Blueprint series of ebooks. The findings reveal how they are building the next generation of event and community businesses.

In this exclusive session for ETL Summit, Luke Bilton Chief Growth Officer will reveal the top tips from these in-depth guides into Marketplaces, Hybrid events, Monetisation, AI and 365 Communities.

Watch this session for tips and advice on how to:

Build a successful lead-generating marketplace platform

Blend digital and physical event experiences

Accelerate digital revenue growth

Shape the future of events with data science

Create year-round communities alongside an event portfolio

Watch the session on-demand HERE.