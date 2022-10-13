Event Tech Live London Launchpad Competition voting now OPEN

Voting is now open for the heavily anticipated Launchpad Competition at Event Tech Live (ETL) London.

The competition is open exclusively to start ups and gives young event tech companies the opportunity to connect with industry buyers and investors.

This year’s competition is sponsored by Cvent, Dahlia+ and Event Industry News who will have representatives on the expert judging panel, alongside other industry veterans such as Camila Zattar from Founders Factory and James Morgan from Event Tech Lab.

The three companies who receive the most public votes will be announced on day one of ETL London (16th November) and invited to deliver a short presentation on Day 2 in front of a live audience. An expert panel of judges will rank the companies Gold, Silver and Bronze, with a significant prize for each category.

There are 9 companies competing for a prize this year. VOTE NOW to show your support and get behind your favourite start-up. REGISTER HERE to see the winners announced in-person at Event Tech Live.

Event Tech Live London will take place from the 16th – 17th November, 2022 at ExCeL London.