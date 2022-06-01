Event Tech Live London 2022 opens call for speakers

Event Tech Live’s (ETL) flagship show moves to ExCel London in-person on Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th November and organisers are calling for speakers to join their illustrious cast.

The only show of its kind, ETL quickly established a reputation for content, for exploring the very latest trends and innovation from companies big and small/young and old and with all the changes brought by post-pandemic thinking, the canvas is bigger than ever in 2022.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “Moving to London ExCeL lends itself to even more opportunity for Event Tech Live this year. With a larger show floor and in turn the opportunity for larger stages we’re looking to work with the best that the industry has to offer, to deliver a conference programme to surpass anything that we’ve done before.

“If you’re a thought leader with a compelling case or impact study – we want to hear from you.”

Colja Dams, owner and CEO of marketing agency VOK DAMS Worldwide, adds: “I’m a huge fan of Event Tech Live. It is the only show dedicated to event technology, no matter if it’s for live, digital, or hybrid events.

“It’s an invaluable ideas exchange with great interaction between speakers and their audiences before, during and after the event. I’m really looking forward to being a part of ETL22.”

Speakers, clued up about what’s happening in event technology around the next corner, with a story to tell, are encouraged to apply before the deadline on 31st July 2022. Apply here: https://event-tech-live-london-2022.cfp.lineup.ninja/