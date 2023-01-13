Event Tech Live Launchpad Competition to make Stateside Debut

The Event Tech Live (ETL) Launchpad will make its stateside debut at ETL Vegas in April 2023 and alongside comes the globally acclaimed Launchpad Competition. The competition is open exclusively to Launchpad exhibitors and has been the trigger to countless success stories at ETL London (ETL Vegas sister event).

To enter the competition, companies will need to be exhibiting within the Event Tech Live Las Vegas 2023 Launchpad and incorporation or trading start date must be less than 3 years.

Launchpad companies will be shortlisted by an industry vote starting on March 6th 2023 with the top three announced on April 26th (day 1 of ETL Vegas). On day 2 of Event Tech Live (April 27th) each of these companies will have the opportunity to deliver a presentation in front of a live audience and an expert panel of judges.

The winning start-ups will be awarded Bronze, Silver or Gold – with significant prizes on offer for each winner – Including a £5,000 marketing credit with Event Industry News.

ETL London 2022 Launchpad winner Michael Kamleitner of Walls.io, says: “Presenting our social media walls in the competition was a blast – doing a live product demo (“create your branded social wall in five one-minute time”) in front of the audience was an adrenaline rush for me! 😉 Winning the competition was the cherry-on-top!

“For startups who want to break into the Event Tech scene, ETL Launchpad is an easy recommendation – an affordable, turn-key booth and industry exposure make it a must-have for everyone! “

Launchpad spaces are extremely limited. Contact the team today on sales@eventtechlive.com to secure your space.

To enter the 2023 Start-Up Competition please complete the form here.

Entries must be received by February 28th 2023.