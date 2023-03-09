Top of Article

Event Tech Live (ETL) has partnered with Grip, the leading AI-powered event platform built for meetings and matchmaking, to deliver its first hosted buyer programme at its Las Vegas (April) andLondon (November) shows.

Grip’s MustMeet product, the world’s most powerful meeting scheduler for event organizers, is being used by ETL to automatically schedule, manage and host a range of meetings for buyers and suppliers.

Adam Parry, co-founder of the Event Tech Live brand, comments: “Our hosted buyer initiative is about expediting the ETL experience for brands and businesses typically unable to commit a day to the show.

“There will be a dedicated, furnished zone where they can have quick, pre-arranged meetings with exhibitors.

“It’s an optional extra that will bring another level of telling interaction to the show floor at the same time and it’s great to be working with an innovative vehicle like MustMeet to deliver this.”

Tim Groot, founder and CEO at Grip, says: “We’ve seen an 80 per cent increase in demand for events where meetings are a core part of the experience.

“MustMeet helps organisers by easily adding transformational meetings to their events with AI-powered, automated schedules.

“The growth of this new product has been incredible as more organisers start offering facilitated meeting programs to connect buyers and suppliers. We’re proud Event Tech Live is the latest organiser to select MustMeet to power its hosted buyer programmes. It will deliver greater ROI for participants, boost NPS and increase revenue.”

Event Tech Live Las Vegas is at the Expo, WMCLV on April 26th and 27th. Register here.

Watch the explainer video for more information on MustMeet: grip.events/mustmeet