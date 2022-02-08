Event Tech Live Las Vegas – open for speaker applications

Launch show Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas, which runs virtually on June 7 followed by two live and direct days at The Expo at World Market Center on June 8 and 9, is calling for speakers.

In step with ETL’s unmatched commitment to quality content, Vegas visitors expect real insight about the invention, the trends and latest solutions in technology that are helping events – on both sides of the Pond – to operate in smooth step with the wants engendered by the weight of change in 2020/2021.

Versed in operations Stateside, ETL organisers researched, developed and delivered hybrid Event Tech Live US & Canada last summer and Julius Solaris, VP of marketing strategy, events at Hopin, Mary Connors, H2K‘s CRO and partner and RJ Crowder-Schaefer, Head of Event Technology at Bloomberg L.P. are among confirmed presenters for the Las Vegas show.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “The last 12 months has been a very long time. ETL US & Canada was us making the most of an unpredictable environment through that big window.

“We worked with great people and it gave us the virtual opportunity to gauge the mood, to read the room, which means Vegas will benefit from almost year two thinking.

“So, we’re looking for event tech businesses, big or small, with eye opening stories to tell.”

Thought leaders with engaging case/impact studies and a capacity for confident delivery are encouraged to apply.

Speakers applications are open now via Lineup Ninja’s award winning technology. Applications close March 31st.

https://eventtechlive.com/las-vegas/