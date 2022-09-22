Event Tech Live announces agenda for first ExCeL edition

The ETL London 2022 agenda has been announced and organisers are tipping it to be the best yet.

With speakers already confirmed from Slack, ITV, NHS Confederation, Easyfairs, Google Research and The Ops Nest there is a broad variety of content for all attendees.

The agenda kicks off virtually at 10am (GMT) on Tuesday 15th November and transitions to in-person at ExCeL London on Wednesday 16th & Thursday 17th.

One of the agenda highlights is a roundtable discussion taking place at 14:00 on Thursday 16th “Tech in Ops: Reimagining the Future” led by The Ops Nest.

Lou Kiwanuka, Founder at The Ops Nest, says: “Ops is a part of the events industry for which tech solutions – beyond Microsoft Excel – rarely exist, certainly not those that solve industry-wide challenges. Whether due to the complexities required to harness all stakeholders, a lack of cross-industry collaboration or the fact that ops teams always simply manage so efficiently, it just hasn’t had the same priority as sales or marketing-led solutions!

“I’m really looking forward to bringing together brilliant minds to explore just what tech could do when we apply the right focus, partnerships and drive, and Event Tech Live is the perfect place to do it!”

Adam Parry, Co-Founder at Event Tech Live, comments: “Event Tech Live London is now in its 9th year and has gone from strength to strength. This year’s agenda needed to be special and I think we’ve achieved just that with a range of speakers from different businesses and backgrounds covering topics from sustainability to community.”

Take a look at the full agenda HERE.

ETL London 2022 will take place virtually on 15th November and in-person at ExCeL London on 16th & 17th November. This year’s event is set to educate and inspire more than ever before – Register now.