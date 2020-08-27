Event Tech Live (ETL) 2020 is inviting new companies to enter the Event Technology Start-up Programme competition free of charge

The competition helps budding businesses connect with industry buyers and investors to open doors for start-ups and providers of new technology.

Entering is easy. Entrants are required to submit a one-minute explainer video detailing their new tech product. A public vote will rank the top three which will be revealed on November 5th. A panel of industry experts will analyse the finalists and go on to award Gold, Silver and Bronze prizes.

Prizes that are up for grabs include:

A £5,000 marketing campaign with www.eventindustrynews.com (EIN).

A one-on-one consultancy with Bournemouth 7s and a tour of the event.

Specialist consultation with 52eight3, practical advice and marketing support.

An advice session with DAHLIA+Agency.

1 Year Event Tech Lab Membership

Adam Parry, ETL co-founder, comments: “We have seen start-ups introduce amazing ideas at Event Tech Live and the show has introduced the means and the people to accelerate their development.

Advertisement

“Reshaping our provision like this, and opening the competition up beyond the event, will put these concepts, and the teams behind them, in the full show spotlight, next to established businesses, which we hope will serve as another leg up.”

Please visit https://forms.gle/jkRhBGMPKiZ9L1dS7 to enter, the entry deadline is September 30th 2020.

Event Tech Live takes place over 5 days; Online Event, November 2 – 6, Physical Event, November 4 – 5 at the Old Truman Brewery, LDN https://www.eventtechlive.com