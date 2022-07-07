Event Tech Live announce registration partner for London 2022

Washington-based MeetingPlay + Aventri + eventcore will be the registration partner for Event Tech Live London (ETL) 2022, at Excel London on November 16th and 17th, organisers have announced.

The merger of two big tech specialists spawned full-service software provider MeetingPlay + Aventri in January and, some six months later, the company bought registration technology platform eventcore.

A bespoke service for organisations looking at tailored solutions for the most complex events, the acquisition positions MeetingPlay + Aventri as a premium provider for innovative, impactful experiences through the event lifecycle. And a perfect fit for the ETL 22 enrollment process.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “I was familiar with MeetingPlay, Aventri, and eventcore, as independent companies and, frankly, I’m overawed by that weight of experience, ingenuity and commitment combined!

“It’s a real pleasure to have MeetingPlay + Aventri + eventcore looking after the registration process at ETL 22.”

Anush Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer at MeetingPlay + Aventri + eventcore, says: “We are excited to be partnering with an industry leader like Event Tech Live. Its history of delivering shows that educate, inspire, and innovate aligns with our own core value, to bring event communities together in one space.

“MeetingPlay + Aventri + eventcore is proud to not only sponsor ETL 22 but to power the show through our registration platform and to deliver an impactful experience for both planners and attendees.”

Located at Excel London, ETL’s 9th edition promises four stages for its acclaimed content and will introduce a big bar in the middle of the show, bringing a refreshing edge to catch-ups and networking.

Contact sales@eventtechlive for sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities.