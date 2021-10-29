Event Tech Live 2021 starts Monday…

Hybrid Event Tech Live, home to the very best in the business, opens on Monday 1st November with two virtual days in front of the show’s physical return on Wednesday 3rd and 4th.

Practiced in virtual delivery after the 2020 show’s enforced pivot, organisers have prepared a massive, action-packed agenda for ETL21 – online and in-person.

On the Main Stage, Day 1’s agenda includes: Basia Dudziak and Nick Paul from Linked Technologies, Duncan Reid of Reset Connect and The Event Hub’s Ruby Sweeney talking ‘Sustainability in the hybrid events era’; Sophie Ahmed from video analysis and management (VAM) platform CLIPr looking at ‘Using video content to create new revenue streams, increase audience engagement and build 365 communities’; and ‘Self-service & subscription software: what works for events?’ presented by Abi Cannons of RX Global together with Rachel Stephan from Snöball Event Marketing.

There are a number of other sessions, interspersed with roundtable discussions, and an exclusive virtual exhibitor pavilion – all the stands beginning with V on the floorplan – and the action continues at similar non-stop tempo on Day 2. See the full programme at https://eventtechlive.com

Look out too for brand experience specialist Dahlia+Agency’s boutique, almost mindful, Tech Therapy Pavilion. Available across the dimensions, after the 20 months everyone’s had it’s an upbeat somewhere to vent, to be heard, and to seek advice.

Event Tech Live co-founder, Adam Parry, comments: “At last! We’re at the threshold of ETL21. And what a week it’s going to be. Working with our partners, sponsors and exhibitors we have developed a phenomenal five days with the virtual built to stand shoulder to shoulder with the in-person days.

“There is so much to talk about, to understand, to benefit from, and, as a hybrid show, we will have input from everywhere. All the event tech hotspots.

“The waiting is done. The future starts on Monday!”

Event Tech Live 2021 will be in-person at the Old Truman Brewery on 3-4 November and online from November 1-5. https://eventtechlive.com