Event Tech Live 2020 to host best podcasts series

Event Tech Live (ETL) will host five of the industry’s most popular podcasts across its virtual week in November organisers have confirmed.

The show has shifted from its hybrid incarnation this year but ETL’s extraordinary commitment to hosting quality content is unaffected by any Covid-19 clampdown.

The podcast series includes Brandt Krueger and Will Curran’s Event Tech Podcast, looking at how technology can evolve this industry – short and longer term.

Megan Powers’ Inside Events topic is Online Events: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly – how tech can host/facilitate presentation and interaction but only content can keep an audience engaged and, crucially, coming back for more.

Waves Connects is a new podcast. Founder Matt Coyne and Easyfairs’ Stephen Forseilles, promise stories from events professionals and advice on how to prepare for what’s coming next.

Joining the line-up is The Exhibitionist, Nichola Reeder and Steve Reeder from 12th Man Productions showcasing the best of the exhibition industry.

Tess Vismale and Keith Johnson present the Event Tech Pull Up – a light-hearted look at tech in the live event machine, that’s apps, registration systems and “all kinds of productivity crap”.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “By their nature, podcasts work without a live audience and these people, behind the tech sector’s very best, are a perfect fit with virtual ETL.

“Our content portfolio is bigger than ever this year in terms of its reach and incorporating this mix of brilliant podcasts brings another level to our information function.

“Tech is future-focused and so is the show. It’s about rethinking, adapting, improving, perfecting formulas. It doesn’t stand around enjoying the moment.”

