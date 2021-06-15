Event Tech Lab Summer BBQ

Event professionals from agencies, the corporate sector and a variety of technology companies will be treated to an open-air BBQ at Tresham House Gardens, Red Lion Square in Holborn, on Tuesday 20th July 2021.

Event Tech Lab has hosted series of summer BBQ’s over the years and they are back post-lockdown to celebrate all things ‘techy’. This year – again with major sponsorship from 52Eight3, Event Tech Live, Grip, Shocklogic and Song Division – the BBQ promises to be a celebration of ‘back-to-live’.

Event Tech Lab founder, James Morgan, said, “This is simply a free-flow informal get-together for event professionals and technology companies who want to come and celebrate technology and at last going to a live event.

“We invite you to come along for some light-hearted banter, great music, cold beer and wine and a tasty BBQ. Talk about nerdy tech stuff, your events and exchange ideas, and knowledge on technology and innovation in the event industry”.

Adam Parry, alongside Abi Cannons and Ade Allenby as well as some of our sponsors will be tending bar. The ‘news-shots’ – popular with all attendees – is an opportunity to give a piece of news to Adam for a shot of tequila or rum. Early-stage startups can apply for a 100% discount code for tickets. Tickets are available at Eventbrite here.