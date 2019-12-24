Event Tech Buyer’s Guide: Sit back & enjoy a nice cup of Event Espresso

Event Espresso is a trusted event registration and ticketing management plug-in that runs exclusively on the WordPress CMS platform. It powers over 40,000 websites for events such as workshops, conferences, fundraisers, sports tournaments, seminars and training classes.

With Event Espresso, you can create events within your WordPress website and receive credit card payments for each registration or ticket sold through services such as Stripe and PayPal.

Learn more about the top registration and ticketing company in our free-to-download Event Tech Buyer’s Guide here. Now available for the next 12 months.

For more information on our range of guides, or if you would like to feature in an upcoming guide, please email features@eventindustrynews.com.