Event Tech Buyer’s Guide: Reducing food waste & saving time

Reduce your food waste and save time with Grub Stub, an online meal management system that has allocated almost one million meals across the globe.

Turn to our Event Tech Buyer’s Guide to learn how Grub Stub can help you meet the needs of your crew, collate and manage meal requirements and track and respond to meal progress with live data.

It was created for event professionals by event professionals.

Grub Stub assigns one meal ticket per person. This can be a printed Grub Stub, wearable RFID or digital ticket.

