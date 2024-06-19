Event Sustainability Live unveils the Sustainable Innovation Showcase for 2024

Event Sustainability Live (ESL) is thrilled to announce the launch of the Sustainable Innovation Showcase for its highly anticipated second edition. As part of our steadfast commitment to promoting and supporting sustainable practices within the event industry, this new initiative aims to provide a platform for innovative suppliers to present their cutting-edge, sustainable products and services.

The Sustainable Innovation Showcase will offer suppliers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with an audience dedicated to sustainability. With a focus on cost-effectiveness, this showcase enables exhibitors to present their innovations to event organisers and investors who are keenly interested in sustainable solutions, all without breaking the bank.

“We are excited to introduce the Sustainable Innovation Showcase at this year’s Event Sustainability Live. This initiative underscores our dedication to championing sustainable practices and providing a spotlight for suppliers who are at the forefront of sustainability in the event industry,” said Adam Parry, Co-Founder of Event Sustainability Live. “Our goal is to foster a community where sustainable innovation can thrive and inspire change.”

In addition to the showcase, exhibitors will have the chance to participate in the Sustainable Innovation Pitch. This competition will offer participants the opportunity to present their sustainable solutions to a panel of industry experts, with significant prizes awarded to the most impactful innovations. The Sustainable Innovation Pitch is sponsored by our esteemed sister publication, Event Industry News, which has long been a proponent of sustainability in the events sector.

The Sustainable Innovation Showcase and Pitch are designed to not only highlight the latest advancements in sustainable event solutions but also to encourage collaboration and investment in sustainable practices. By bringing together suppliers, organisers, and investors, Event Sustainability Live aims to drive forward the adoption of sustainable innovations within the industry.

Event Sustainability Live will take place on 20th & 21st November at ExCeL, London. We invite all sustainable event suppliers to join us in this exciting new chapter and showcase their innovations to a dedicated and engaged audience.

For more information about the Sustainable Innovation Showcase and how to participate, please visit https://eventsustainabilitylive.com or contact hello@eventsustainabilitylive.com.