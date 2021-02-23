Event Relief 2021: 24hr Global Vodcast Marathon raising funds for #eventprofs

Wednesday 3rd March will see the very first Global Vodcast marathon, organised & hosted throughout by events & exhibitions professional, Dan Assor

Starting at midnight GMT, Dan will host 24 hours of live programmes across social media, with the aim of raising funds for EventWell, the Event industries charitable social enterprise, dedicated to cultivating better mental health, and wellbeing in events. EventWell Pledge programme offers vital and immediate support to any event professional experiencing personal and financial hardship, in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Event Well currently have chapters in the United Kingdom, America, and Canada. https://eventwell.org/eventwell21/ https://eventwell.org/eventwell-pledge/

Each hour, show organisers, suppliers, media and industry associations from UK, USA, India, Mexico, Asia, Canada & Oman, will be joining Dan as they produce their own fun, and engaging session, include comedy, music, health sessions, and panel discussions.

Advertisement

Organiser & host Dan Assor commented, “I am delighted that the global event community is coming together during this difficult to raise much needed funds for those in our industry enduring hardship during the pandemic, as well as raising awareness of mental health and wellbeing”.

The event can be watched live on these platforms;

LinkedIn –

join the official Event Relief 2021 page here https://www.linkedin.com/events/eventrelief24hrvodcastmarathon-6766416253427974144/

Facebook – Like the page

www.facebook.com/danassorpodcast

YouTube – Subscribe to the channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-OrGlb7C5y4dbankOiztuQ



Donations can be made here https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/eventwell