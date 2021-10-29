Event platform vFairs to exhibit at Event Tech Live Stand 1300

vFairs is a leading hybrid and virtual events platform that helps organizations from around the world host impactful events easily and cost-effectively. Since its launch in 2016, it has hosted more than 4,000 events and served more than 48 million attendees for event hosts from more than 50 countries.

Immersive Designs

vFairs builds a stunning virtual venue for all your events that mimics real life settings. From the lobby and help desk to the auditorium and exhibit hall, it delivers an immersive experience. The animated virtual lobby, for example, delivers the best first impression, instantly hooks your audience and offers easy event navigation.

Attendee Engagement

Advertisement

Attendee experience is at the heart of every vFairs event. We offer features such as live Q&As, polls, leaderboards, matchmaking, chatrooms and surveys so that your attendees can ask questions, chat, network, vote, compete and give feedback.

Stellar Support

vFairs is recognized for offering all its customers amazing hands-on support. It is why we have more than 500 glowing reviews on G2 and a 4.7 star rating. We assign a dedicated project team to each customer for their event. This responsive team offers you end-to-end project support taking out the hassle to build an event. This means that they look after all your pre-, during- and post-event needs.

Data and ROI

With custom registration forms and event activity tracking, you can build an attendee database, track event metrics and measure ROI. With vFairs, you get access to real-time data such as webinar views, booth visits, chat activity, link clicks, and document downloads. You can also track user journeys, move data across your tech stack using hundreds of integrations, download chat logs and transcripts, and share custom reports with sponsors and partners.

With vFairs you get everything you could possibly want from a live event: pre-event marketing, bespoke designs, live streaming, data tracking, sponsorship, ticketing, and more.

Want to learn more about how vFairs works?

Drop by booth 1300 in Zone 1 for a walkthrough of our solutions!

SPONSORED CONTENT