Event planners turn their skills to charity for International Women’s Day

A team of top female international event planners based in Manchester is supporting a local women’s charity to mark International Women’s Day (March 8, 2022).

Swapping the work of luxury event planning for charitable activity in their local community, staff at the Taylor Lynn Corporation (TLC) have sourced and created 100 hygiene packs which will be donated to Emmeline’s Pantry, a specialist foodbank in Greater Manchester dedicated to and run entirely by women.

Containing basic hygiene items including shampoo, sanitary products, toothpaste, shower gel, and toothbrushes, people will be able to choose from the packs the essentials items that they need. All items will go to those who may be struggling to feed and clothe themselves or their families, or who have had to leave their homes with nothing.

Liz Taylor, founder, and CEO at the company explains more about how the initiative came about: “I always want to do something more than just pay lip service to International Women’s Day. Something that will really make a difference to women who may not be in as fortunate a position as myself and the incredibly talented women that I work with.

“So, I set the team a challenge – to come up with a way that we could support the women of Greater Manchester. And they did. I know the packs they’ve created will be a real lifeline for many and I hope it proves that no matter how large or small your company, we can all do something to help our local community.”

Karen Wilson, charity manager, from Emmeline’s Pantry said: “As a charitable entity we rely solely upon donations from the public. Emmeline’s Pantry has just two full time members of staff alongside incredible volunteers and is led by a dedicated group of women and supporters who started out in a hallway, providing clothes to women. We are constantly expanding and five years on our foodbank now provide food, clothes, toiletries, and baby items to women in need and their families.

“Some of the women we meet are afraid of the consequences of asking for help, that’s why we are and always will be a female run charity that is focused on helping women. We are grateful to TLC for this donation and for the help in raising awareness of our charity and the people it supports.”

For more information, visit https://emmelinespantry.com/

With its headquarters in Manchester, TLC has worked with some of the biggest brands, blue-chip giants, and SMEs to create business and staff recognition events across the UK and Europe. These include the JCI Manchester, Women in Property, AIG, Manchester United, ITV, UEFA, Rothschild Bank, City Suites, and BGL. For details, visit www.tlc-ltd.co.uk