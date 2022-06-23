Event Photography Awards relaunch with double-quick 2022 competition

After a virtual awards ceremony in 2020 and a pandemic-enforced pause in 2021, the Off To Work Event Photography Awards have relaunched with a double-quick 2022 competition for images captured during 2020 and 2021.

Both professional and amateur photographers need to promptly review their portfolios though, as entries close on 31st July, with the awards ceremony set to take place at No.4 Hamilton Place in Mayfair on 4th October.

Two new categories have been added to the competition. ‘Covid Chronicles’ is a special one-off class which has already attracted evocative shots. The other is the classic photography genre ‘Portraits’.

A cash prize of £1,000 augments the professional cache of being the Overall Winner, while there are trophies for all category winners, as well as Runners-Up and Highly Commended acknowledgements.

Competition director, Graham Hill, commented: “Photography does so much to promote and sustain the events industry and as such we felt it was important not to wait until 2023 to relaunch the EPAs, especially as there have been some amazing images taken between lockdowns and at Covid-compliant events.

“With this in mind, we’ve organised a quick-fire double-year competition, hence the unusually short amount of time to submit event-related images. Encouragingly, past entrants are already uploading fabulous shots into a new system that also allows organisers and venues to enter photos on behalf of photographers that they have hired.”

Full list of Categories for EPA 2022

Behind The Scenes

Brand Activation & Experiential Events

Catering

Corporate Events & Conferences

Covid Chronicles – NEW

Cultural Events

Music Events

Portraits – NEW

Private Events

Sporting Events

Trade Shows & Exhibitions

Venues

Weddings

Best Amateur, Portfolio Award, Peoples’ Choice Award, Overall Winner

EPA 2018 Overall Winner: “Rituals of the Water at Lost Village” by Andrew Whitton EPA 2019 Overall Winner: ‘Multitasking’ by Andrew Billington