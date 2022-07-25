Event Marketing Association announce partnership with IMEX

The Event Marketing Association has partnered with the IMEX Group to deliver learning, networking and business opportunities for their members.

The new partnership between IMEX Group and EMA includes dedicated education and outreach opportunities, all delivering significant benefit to EMA members and the IMEX community both onsite at the biannual shows and at exclusive EMA sessions year-round. EMA’s members – UK corporate in-house event professionals – will be able to meet with peers from around the world, broaden their network and enhance their community as Hosted Buyers at IMEX’s two shows for the global business events industry: IMEX in Frankfurt and IMEX America.

Members will be able to connect face to face with suppliers from across the globe, network and build powerful working relationships. They will also benefit from tailored education for the corporate planner community enabling them to learn from seasoned experts and share challenges and concerns in an exclusive, curated environment.

Sophie Beasor, General Manager of EMA expressed: “We are excited to be bringing together two key players in the MICE space to bring value to our members and the industry as a whole. Our members are eager to get back to international live events and the IMEX conferences, in both Frankfurt and Las Vegas, provide delegates with a one-stop shop to create the dream team of suppliers, venues and contractors to get back to delivering exceptional event experiences the world over.”

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, adds: “We know that collaboration is key to advancing and driving innovation in our industry. We’re delighted to partner with EMA – our partnership will focus on building powerful connections for their corporate meeting planner membership base. This, in turn, broadens the IMEX community onsite across the two shows, delivering significant benefits to IMEX’s partners and exhibitors.