Event Leaders Exchange (ELX), an Explori backed initiative, and Freeman, the global leader in events redefining live for the world’s top brands and organizers, announced a new partnership that will provide ELX members with direct access to Freeman’s data, strategists and innovations that are shaping the way people experience and interact with the brands that matter most to them.

ELX, an invitation-only community of global event leaders, strives to evolve and drive positive change within the industry. Facilitated by veterans Kimberly Meyer, David Kliman, Chloe Richardson, and Mark Brewster, the network is experiencing significant growth.

The group consists of more than 60 global heads of events from such companies as Allianz, Cisco, Google, Siemens, T-Mobile and Walmart who come together to share ideas, receive industry insights, solve problems, and engage in strategic, actionable conversations.

“Audiences today are more selective and protective of their time, so creating brand experiences that truly resonate with them is more vital than ever,” said Adam Charles, head of Freeman’s Agency group. “Freeman is excited to share the ‘how’ behind the powerful stories our agency creates that make people laugh, see differently, imagine the impossible, and collaborate with each other. ELX is bringing together a top-notch community of event leaders, and together, we can learn from and benefit each other through the shared knowledge and connection this initiative provides.”

Freeman will join ELX at its first-ever Annual Congress and will host a discussion group “Aligning Business Events with Your Company’s Sustainability Goals.”

“Sustainability is a critical topic as the events industry looks to the future,” said Charles. “As one of the first event companies to sign the Net Zero Carbon Events pledge, we look forward to leading a dialogue about how the industry can adapt from all sides of the value chain — across client, agency, and event logistics.”

Chloe Richardson, Managing Director of ELX, adds, “Freeman was a must-have inaugural partner for us. As a trusted industry leader with a deep bench of portfolio work, Freeman brings a wealth of expertise and know-how to spark meaningful discussions that will ignite our community around the issues that are most critical to the events industry. In addition, Freeman has the scale and influence to help make new ideas actionable. For these reasons, we are thrilled to announce their partnership with ELX.”