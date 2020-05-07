Event Integrity transitions to new ownership

Today, Event Integrity®, a Denver, CO-based company with a mission to empower those staffing and organizing events with experienced, transparent, and trusted professionals, announces the purchase of the company’s assets. Elizabeth Glau, the current owner of EGCX Group and previous owner of Building Blocks Social Media, is the new owner of Event Integrity. She brings 18 years in hospitality and experience design, 10 years in technology and innovation, and 9 years in business ownership and corporate board experience. Elizabeth has supported Event Integrity’s vision of making transparency commonplace and has served as an informal advisor to Chrystal Huskey, the founder.

When discussing the transition, Chrystal Huskey offered,

“While this business has been my passion for many years, it is time for me to move on and there is no better person to carry it forward than Elizabeth. I am certain that she will maintain the emphasis on transparency in the events industry.”

Going forward, Event Integrity will build on the vision for a more transparent events industry and will focus on a triple bottom line of People, Planet, and Profit. The re-launch will employ empathy, define all events industry stakeholders’ needs, challenge assumptions, and continue to iterate.

“I am honored that Chrystal Huskey has entrusted me to carry on the company she created. The events industry finds itself in a moment of reflection during the Covid-19 crisis and there’s a strong desire to create a new industry that works for more people, is less damaging to the planet, and supports sustainable business models. We look forward to elevating the event profession to rise to the challenge of the triple bottom line.”​ -Elizabeth Glau, CMP

Event Integrity’s newly built marketplace launch is on hold until strategic milestones are reached and collaboration with key partners and stakeholders is complete. The EIPIC® program will be evaluated to determine how accountability plays a role in advancing the events industry.