Multi-disciplinary studio, Black Skull Creative welcomes fourth director, Paul Gardner

Black Skull Creative, the multi-disciplinary creative studio responsible for stadium spectaculars, awards-ceremonies, and incredible commercial events, has welcomed eminent visual animation expert, Paul Gardner as a fourth Creative Director and co-owner.

Gardner, whose client portfolio includes incredible global acts, including The Rolling Stones and Dua Lipa, is a global expert in producing show-stopping visual elements for tours, performances, and productions. The studio’s most recent work, which drew on the expertise of all four members (Ross Nicholson, Dan Shipton, and Jay Revell), was the BBC’s widely-praised, Little Mix: The Search.

The incorporation of Gardner into the fold completes the studio’s comprehensive offer that provides clients with an end-to-end solution for their creative outputs. From creative direction, conceptualisation, choreography, production, and technical delivery, the four Black Skull Creative Directors lend experience and hands-on knowledge of all areas of event and show production.

On joining the business, Gardner said: “I am delighted to be joining the Black Skull Creative Team as Creative Director and adding a new technical element to the business. After working together previously on shows and with artists like Little Mix, BTS, and Dua Lipa, our way of working and creative ideologies were perfectly aligned and now our skills complement perfectly, providing our clients a completely rounded creative service. ”

Directors, Nicholson, Shipton, and Revell added: “It is amazing to have Paul’s talent and expertise on board. After working together on various events, we knew that bringing his experience into the business on a permanent basis would solidify the offer we bring to clients and complete the holistic creative experience we can provide.

Paul’s creativity and technical understanding of how to create compelling and narrative-driven visual animations are an essential asset to the team and we’re excited about what the future holds.”

Black Skull Creative’s recent performances include:

Little Mix: The Search (BBC)



Little Mix: The EMAs



GRM Daily Rated Awards



Jurassic World – The Live Tour



Joel Corry and MNEK YouTube NYE Special

For more information and to see more of the team’s work, visit www.blackskullcreative.com / instagram/@weareblackskull