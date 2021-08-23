Event Industry News to kick-off a packed London Christmas Party Show seminar programme

Our very own Adam Parry will be the first on the stage at The London Christmas Party Show on September 9th at the City’s new Pan Pacific Hotel – the first of six informative and inspirational seminars planned for the first full day of this long-awaited return to live Show. The day will conclude with a Keynote from “Dr Opera”, Alex Aldren, who will be sharing his experiences of returning to the NHS last year to join the fight against Covid.

9.15am – HI-TECH NOT BYE TECH

Adam Parry, Co-Founder of Event Tech Live, shares the stage with other event technology experts to discuss the future role of virtual and hybrid events and how the rapidly emerging technologies can improve the engagement and value of live events.

10:30am – BIG EVENTS, SMALL FOOTPRINTS

With sustainability an ever-increasing factor in event decision making, our expert panel explore the many new measurement tools and offer top tips on how to reduce the footprint of events. (Curated in partnership with the Event Marketing Association).

11.45am – TRENDS IN CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Led by Story Events founder Sam Gill, this panel of experts from across the industry will discuss the latest trends in buyer demand and how venues are adapting their offers for the Christmas 2021 event season.

Sam will be joined by Eloit Sergeant from Hire Space, Alex Hewitt from AOK Events from Venue Lab and Amy Peat from Tobacco Dock.

1pm – TOP NEW LONDON VENUES AND CHRISTMAS PARTY SURVEY RESULTS

The Venue Search London team return to present their top 15 new London venues for Christmas parties and 2022 events as well as insights on event buyer trends from their 2021 Christmas survey.

Event Agencies and Corporate Buyers can register here for their free ticket to attend the Show and secure a seat for the seminars.

2.15pm – THE HEALING PROCESS

Led by Helen Moon, Chief Wellbeing Officer at Eventwell, this seminar explores the many ways we can support our teams’ mental health and wellbeing as we come out of such a challenging year for all those working in the events industry.

3.30pm – KEYNOTE SPEAKER – Dr Opera (Alex Aldren) – from Opera to the NHS

Alex Aldren initially trained as a doctor, before deciding to follow his dream of becoming an opera singer. He graduated from Royal Academy Opera in 2019 and went straight into roles at the Royal Opera House. However, when the pandemic hit his upcoming opera performances were cancelled so he dug out his stethoscope and joined the fight against Covid-19. Alex shares his recent experiences and learnings in this Keynote.