Event Industry News enjoys success at first day of International Confex

The Event Industry News team has deemed the first day of Confex a triumph after a busy day of networking, speaker sessions and meetings with new event professionals.

The team has used its time at the exhibition to catch up with familiar faces in the industry, meet new professionals and introduce readers, clients and professionals to its brand-new enterprise – The Sustainable Event Awards.

The Event Tech Live representatives have also been on-hand to book and rebook exhibitors for the 2020 edition on 4th-5th November, as well as offer information on the Event Technology Awards that bridges the two days of the show.

Co-founder, Adam Parry, said he was looking forward to day two having had a busy day with prospective clients today: “Exhibiting is really beneficial for us to meet the many people we normally work with online. It’s a great opportunity to have that face-to-face interaction with so many likeminded industry professionals. Additionally, we meet a great number of new people and prospective clients when we exhibit.

“Last week, we launched our Sustainable Event Awards which have already generated amazing feedback and interest. We have been utilising our time at the show to introduce the new project to our colleagues in the event industry.”

The team will return to stand H18C for the final day tomorrow (26th February) from 9:30-17:30.

