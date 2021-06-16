Event Industry Associations announces new Diversity and Inclusion hub

Event industry associations, the Association of Event Organisers (AEO), the Association of Event Venues (AEV), and the Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA), have announced the launch of their new Diversity and Inclusion hub.

The hub contains a variety of resources signposting articles, podcasts, case studies, blogs and other materials, which aim to recognise, value and promote diversity, tackling inequality as we evolve to a consciously inclusive, welcoming and progressive industry.

Michael Adeniya, portfolio director of Phacilitate and cross-association D&I working group chair says: “The D&I working group has seen tremendous engagement from members who want to see better representation and inclusion in the events industry. We’re delighted to make the resource hub available, not just for our members but for the entire events industry to have access to educational resources in a range of protected characteristics. We will continue to add to this resource and welcome any suggestions on enhancements.”

An EIA spokesperson says: “Our industry is so dynamic and its audiences so diverse. As the industry goes through some of the biggest changes in its history, we have a real opportunity to effect positive and exciting change that will see our industry thrive. With a journey that’s very much at the start, there is much to be done around the education piece – the hub will play a crucial role in that. We invite members to continue to share ideas with us on the sorts of resources they’d like to see.”

To view the D&I hub for each association, click on the following links:

AEO: https://www.aeo.org.uk/diversity-and-inclusion-hub

AEV: https://www.aev.org.uk/diversity-and-inclusion-hub

ESSA: https://www.essa.uk.com/resources/diversity-and-inclusion-hub