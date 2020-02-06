Event Industry Alliance launches “heads up” mental health tool kit as a new member benefit

Event Industry Alliance: The Association of Event Organisers (AEO), The Association of Event Venues (AEV), and the Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA), have announced the launch of a new member benefit, the “heads up” mental health tool kit. The tool kit contains a variety of resources and advice, a library of links and case studies, and signposts to material for improving, maintaining and looking after the mental health of oneself and others.

Chair and vice-chair of the Industry HR Group, Cheryl Busby of Clarion Events, and Raj Pragji of QEII Centre, led the group in setting long-term objectives to address mental health awareness and the wellbeing of everyone working in the event industry, including this “heads up” initiative. The tool kit was developed with the assistance of Mental Health First Aid England (MHFA England) and the charitable, social enterprise, EventWell.

Busby explained the need for a tool kit, saying “It’s reassuring to know that almost one in every hundred adults in the UK has some form of training or experience in mental healthcare, and I’m proud to say that many of our members are numbered among them.”

Busby continued, “This tool kit is designed to help create a supportive and knowledgeable culture around mental health. We want to embed positive long-term change across our organisations so everyone in the event industry can thrive and succeed.”

Pragji added, “Mental health problems are common and widespread. Through the creation of “heads up”, we want to help event industry professionals understand the factors that affect their mental health and to look out for the mental health of their colleagues.”

The tool kit will be provided as a benefit for all members of the AEO, AEV and ESSA, accessible online behind their member zones.