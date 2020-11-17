Event Genius unveil COVID-ready platform and new brand identity

In August 2019, ticketing and event management technology platform Event Genius and the associated consumer facing brand Ticket Arena was acquired by Festicket. The companies set about a journey to become the most complete end-to-end live events platform for fans and event organisers alike.

Today marks an important milestone in this journey as Event Genius launches a new set of products – egTicketing, egMarketing, egTravel, egAccess, egPay – and a series of new COVID-secure features built to help event organisers of all types return to live events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

These updates are punctuated by all three brands unveiling new logos alongside a full branding update that includes an overhaul of all B2B websites, self-service platforms and user interfaces. Check out the brand new Event Genius website at the link below.

https://www.eventgenius.live

As well as a special video to ring in the changes:

Although the return to live events is a difficult path to navigate, the new Event Genius offering and specific COVID-secure feature updates are here to guide event organisers along this road, providing the innovations and technology required to run safe and successful events during the pandemic and into the future.

COVID-secure Product Updates



eg Pay

Cash is now dead and the switch to a cashless payment method is more important than ever. Event Genius has been pioneering the move to cashless in the UK and international events over the past two years and due to benefits including reducing contact between fans and staff, promoting social distancing, improving audience flow and removing unhygienic cash from event sites, has seen a specific upturn in interest from the industry during the pandemic. The company has now released two new egPay features that will further cement the technology’s role in helping the return of live events.

Mobile & self-service unmanned top up stations

Unmanned self-service top up stations and a new mobile top up option will allow customers to manage their wristband / RFID cashless funds autonomously, promoting social distancing and reducing contact points between fans and staff.

Contactless Payments with offline processing

For organisers who feel the move to a full RFID/NFC cashless system may not be right for them, implementing a Contactless Payments system accepting payments via card, Apple and Google Pay is now available with Event Genius.

system accepting payments via card, Apple and Google Pay is now available with Event Genius. The solution removes unhygienic cash from event sites, whilst making use of Event Genius’ reporting suite, giving you access to valuable payment data and insights usually only accessible to the banks.

egPay hardware provides 100% offline redundancy for those challenging environments to keep organisers trading all the way through their events.

egTicketing

Track and trace

As an event organiser, knowing your audience has never been more important and specifically having a data trail of every individual attending your events, beyond the ticket buyer, is an important tool to have.

A significant ticketing update now allows organisers to request full attendee details, for all party members, as a requirement to issue and validate tickets to customers after purchase.

This information can then be verified upon entry ensuring event organisers have all the information needed to deliver compliant track and trace procedures.

Gather information about each individual attendee no matter which agent the ticket was bought from.

Timed Entry Ticketing

For large scale events, maintaining social distancing during ingress is a major challenge.

Help maintain social distancing and improve attendee flow by staggering the number of people entering your venue or event at any one time with time slot specific tickets.

egAccess

Self-Scan Contactless ticket & wristband scanning

A brand new addition to the Event Genius access control solution will reduce ingress congestion and improve audience flow.

Contactless self-scan terminals allow fans to scan themselves into events, significantly reducing the amount of fan to staff contact required.

Utilising digital and mobile tickets will allow event organisers to further avoid virus spread by removing the need for physical tickets on site.

COVID-19 customer testing

Event Genius is now also working with partners and event promoters evaluating and deploying methods to introduce COVID-19 testing kits pre-event, whilst utilising test results within the egAccess platform as an additional entry requirement with temperature checking and sanitising on site.



Event Genius will remain committed to its mission to provide the most complete end-to-end offering on the live events market for fans and organisers alike, with more updates planned for release across the new look platform over the winter months.

Zack Sabban, CEO, Festicket. “The pandemic made us stop and really think about what we could offer to the industry. It made us realise that the Event Genius acquisition came at just the right time. The feedback we’ve had from clients is that organisers have so much more to contend with at present and that being able to streamline their ticketing, travel, access, marketing and onsite payment processes with one provider gives them the time and freedom to overcome the challenges of organising events during a pandemic.”

Zack Sabban, CEO, Festicket. “It’s clear that 2020 has been a tough time to be in the events industry, but it’s been amazing to be able to strike up high profile partnerships alongside the likes of AEG Presents, Rolling Loud, Rock in Rio, Afro Nation and more recently EDC Portugal, Revibe Wellness Retreat Festival (USA) and Amnesia Ibiza. Seeing organisers of this nature putting their faith in what we’re doing to help fans and promoters get back to the events they love is both encouraging and extremely rewarding.”

