Event Genius continues Iberian expansion with exclusive partnerships for Sónar Lisboa, Neopop, Cruïlla and Florida 135

The deals see several high-profile events signing up with Event Genius for exclusive ticketing and travel services, marketing, and access control.

Having recently been acquired by Festicket, the world’s biggest platform for discovering and booking festival experiences, to create a unified industry-leading ticketing and event technology platform, Event Genius has quickly established a renewed focus in the Iberian market, signing a handful of exclusive, multi-year deals with some of the region’s leading events.

Offering a complete, end-to-end service for event organisers and promoters, Event Genius provides a range of products and solutions – ticketing, cashless, payments, access control, travel and packages, and marketing – which support every stage of the event journey, helping to provide unforgettable experiences from the moment tickets go on sale until the music stops.

In Portugal, Sónar Lisboa – the latest addition to the global Sónar festival family – has partnered with Event Genius for their debut edition, which will welcome 25,000 fans per day to the capital from 8-10 April 2022.

Held across several venues throughout Lisbon, the event marks the first Portuguese iteration of the globally renowned festival brand, which has seen global satellites in Reykjavik, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Bogotá, Buenos Aires and more in addition to the flagship event in Barcelona, which launched in 1994.

Further north, in Viana do Castelo, Event Genius will also have a part to play in the landmark 15th edition of Neopop, one of Portugal’s most esteemed electronic music festivals, which once again welcomes an impressive array of techno talent to its coastal home this August.

Both partnerships will see Event Genius providing the festivals with their egTicketing, egCheckout, egTravel, and egMarketing services, which form part of the complete, end-to-end event management solution.

In Spain, the organisers of established Barcelona fan-favourite Cruïlla have also signed a three-year deal, choosing Event Genius as their exclusive ticketing provider and benefiting from the services provided by the ticketing, travel, access control, and marketing solutions.

This multi-year partnership will cover not only the flagship summer festival, which sees 25,000 fans per day head to the Catalan capital, but also the series of other music, dance and cultural events held across the year – Cruïlla Primavera, Cruïlla Tador, Cruïlla XXS and Cruïlla Comedy – all of which have helped to make Cruïlla one of the most important promoters in the country.

Cruïlla Florida 135

In addition to these partnerships with festival organisers and promoters, Event Genius has also signed a hugely exciting three-year deal to provide exclusive ticketing, travel, and marketing for all events at Spain’s oldest active nightclub, the legendary ‘Catedral del Techno’, Florida 135. A fruitful start to the partnership has already seen on-sale expectations exceeded for the eagerly anticipated re-opening event, with all 3000 tickets selling in under 12 hours, leading to a second sell out night being added.

By partnering with Event Genius, these festivals, events and venues are ensuring that their fans are given the best possible experience, both in the run up to the event and during the event itself – making all aspects of the journey simple and free of fuss.



Joaquín Cabós Moré, Director, Florida 135: “Florida 135 has always been known for being on the cutting edge since opening more than 75 years ago. For this reason, we have decided to reach an agreement with a forward-thinking ticketing company, with the best technology and marketing tools out there. From the day we started working with Event Genius, we’ve had great success from all our ticketing and campaign efforts and we are really excited about this.”

Jordi Herreruela, Director, Festival Cruïlla: “We couldn’t be happier about our agreement with Event Genius as our exclusive ticketing partner. Their dedication towards fans is totally aligned with our own. We really value receiving data that will help us improve our users’ experience, so we are excited that we can explore this aspect thoroughly with the platform provided by Event Genius.”

