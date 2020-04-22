Event Genius by Festicket partner with Google to host free webinar for event promoters

The webinar will explore how brands can successfully adapt to changes in consumer behaviour during the COVID-19 outbreak



Event Genius by Festicket has partnered with Google to host a free webinar for event promoters at 12PM BST on Thursday, 30th April 2020, titled: Consumer Behaviour Trends & Recommendations During COVID-19.

The webinar will explore consumer trends during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, and discuss how brands can successfully adapt to these changes in consumer behaviour. It will tackle a number of themes, including strategy, brand communications and utilising Google Analytics to keep informed.

The agenda for the webinar will be as follows:

Advertisement

What are the consumer behaviour trends we are seeing during COVID-19?

How can you pivot your strategy during this time to meet changing consumer behaviour?

How can you adapt your brand communications in the right way to empathise with customers and provide a high level of customer service?

How can you use Google Analytics data to keep informed on consumer journeys, interests and trends?

Joining Festicket and Google for the webinar will be Prateek Arora (Account Manager at Google), Divya Subramaniam (Strategic Lead for Customer Solutions at Google), Niall McLaughlin (eCommerce Account Manager at Google) and Maxime Calot (Agency Key Account Manager at Google).

On the free webinar, Festicket Marketing Director Luis Sousa said: “These are hugely difficult times for many of our event partners as they deal with having to either cancel or postpone their events, as well as the long-term uncertainty. We wanted to try and help ease some of these stresses by tackling them head on, and we’re delighted Google have agreed to join us and share their valuable knowledge.

Those interested in attending the webinar are able to find out more and sign up on Festicket by clicking here.