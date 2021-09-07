Event Genius and Festicket bolster marketing offering through Audience Republic partnership

The partnership will see Event Genius’ end-to-end ticketing solution integrate with Audience Republic’s suite of audience building & engagement tools

Event Genius – the world’s most complete end-to-end ticketing platform – have partnered with event marketing platform Audience Republic to bolster their egMarketing product.

Event Genius will now make use of Audience Republic’s expertise and bespoke software functionality for presale registration and wait lists to enhance their service to promoters, helping to build audiences and maximise sales across white label ticketing solutions, as well as the Festicket and Ticket Arena websites.

Founded by former event promoter, Jared Kristensen as a way to help promoters, festivals, venues, and artists to sell more tickets, Audience Republic works on the core beliefs that word-of-mouth is the most powerful form of marketing.

Audience Republic have recently signed some high-profile names across the United Kingdom and Europe, including the likes of The BPM Festival, MADE Festival, Weird Science and Chasing The Hihat. With the partnership with Event Genius and Festicket, Audience Republic will be able to accelerate their expansion across the United Kingdom and Europe.

Using their software in conjunction with ticketing partners, Audience Republic maximises ticket sales and grows audiences by increasing word of mouth, using rewards to reward fans who refer friends, follow, subscribe, and share events with their personal and social networks.

This partnership comes as part of Audience Republic’s continued expansion across the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America, building on their widespread success in Australia and New Zealand where it launched in 2016.

Jared Kristensen, Audience Republic founder and CEO:

“The team here at Audience Republic are looking forward to working alongside our friends at Event Genius more closely to help more festivals and events harness the power of word-of-mouth and audience data to sell more tickets. We’re also excited to continue our expansion across the UK and Europe, and tapping into Event Genius’ customer base.” Event Genius and Festicket CEO Zack Sabban:

“We’re delighted to be teaming up with the guys at Audience Republic to add another element to our marketing offering. We’ve always prided ourselves on our ability to help promoters reach and sell tickets to new audiences and the software that Jared and his team have created to help build audiences will work brilliantly alongside our wider marketing engine to do just that.”