Event Footprints adds Braindate to tech portfolio

Event technology consultancy, Event Footprints, has announced the addition of Braindate, the tech platform that allows people to learn from each other and form valuable connections based on topics of interest, to its tech platform portfolio. This strategic move was solidified at C2 2024 in Montreal, the world’s largest experiential marketing conference, attracting over 4,000 attendees annually.

Rob Curtis, co-founder of Event Footprints, shared his enthusiasm about integrating Braindate into its offerings, saying: “While it can function as a stand-alone event platform, Braindate integrates perfectly with Bizzabo and Klik, two platforms we deploy at live events.”

As a major sponsor of C2 2024, Braindate invited Rob Curtis and Adam Sharp, co-founder of Event Footprints and CEO of sister company Clevertouch, to attend the event as their guests and experience Braindate as attendees at Canada’s flagship marketing event.

Curtis continued, “I first experienced Braindate in 2019 at C2, to which I had been invited by Klik. Braindate delivers several key ingredients for any event organiser. However, its primary function is to connect individuals seeking to engage with others who share common interests in groups or individually, connecting people who might otherwise remain anonymous. For example, I had the opportunity to meet and speak with the head of IBM, a conversation I wouldn’t have had otherwise. I was so impressed that I wanted to share this experience with Adam.”

Curtis added, “During the event, I met peer groups sharing common interests, including a session on measuring the business case for live events – a topic I am passionately advocating for and a core reason for Event Footprints’ existence.”

C2 2024 sessions focused on three key themes: experiential and immersive experiences, innovation and sustainability, and AI and commerce. The event utilised Braindate to create a self-curated content stream, allowing attendees to post topics and invite like-minded participants to connect and meet.

With the addition of Braindate, Event Footprints aims to enhance its tech portfolio and offer more dynamic and personalised networking opportunities for the UK’s event organisers.