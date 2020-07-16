Event Buyers Live postponed until 2021

Stand Out Multimedia, publisher of Stand Out magazine, has announced that Event Buyers Live 2020, the industry buyer meets supplier event, has been forced to reschedule and will now take place from November 29 – December 1, 2021.

The decision to postpone the event until November 2021 ensures safety and will enable the team to deliver the respected industry event without compromise.

Neil Fagg, event director of Event Buyers Live, explained: “Like many other events professionals, Event Buyers Live’s organising and operations team has been watching world events unfold.

“Therefore, we have come to the sensible and responsible decision to postpone Event Buyers Live until 2021.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on our industry and whilst the Government is gradually easing lockdown, events have still not been given the green light to go ahead. And when they are, I suspect that organisers will have to adopt considerable social distancing measures.

“Event Buyers Live has always prided itself on unrivalled levels of intimacy – the event’s format allows events professionals to have serious conversations about business in face-to-face meetings, during coffee breaks, at meal times and of course in the evening, at the bar!

“Social distancing does not allow that level of communication in our venue with our required numbers, where people can greet each other warmly, shaking hands and talking openly, in close quarters – it’s with huge regret that we make this decision but we feel it is the best one for our delegates, partners and suppliers.”

Fagg continued: “Our chosen venue – Nottinghamshire’s EMCC and De Vere Orchard Hotel – has worked hard to accommodate new dates so I am pleased to confirm that the venue and location will remain the same.

“We’re aware that our loyal supporters will be disappointed that Event Buyers Live will not take place this year but no one is more disappointed than the EBL team. It would not be right to organise an event that does not meet the high expectations that have been set over the last six years.

“Again, it’s important to be realistic about the current situation that the events industry faces. I have a responsibility to our industry to look after my team, delegates, partners and suppliers and make sure that the investment that they all make is returned. COVID-19 simply does not allow that to happen this year,” Fagg concluded.