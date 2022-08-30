Event Buyers Live 2022: DEI strategy plans and registration details

Events professionals will soon be able to register for Event Buyers Live. Discover when and how this year’s event aims to be the most inclusive yet…

For eight years, StandOut Multimedia, organiser of Event Buyers Live, has worked hard to deliver the best industry event it possibly can. This year is no exception. Having listened to delegate feedback, Event Buyers Live has recruited several ambassadors, who will not only champion the event but also act as an extension of the organising team.

Clare Goodchild, director of Organise Chaos, Tiffany Gaskell, event director of Victorious Festival, Andrew Smith, operations director at London Marathon Events, Gill Tee, festival director of Black Deer Festival, and James Fitzgerald, head of events and partnerships at GLA/Mayor of London are the first five ambassadors to be announced. Joining them will be Ben Whur, director of Proud Events, who will advise Event Buyers Live on diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI).

Whur commented: “Event Buyers Live has built a great reputation for being a productive and thought-provoking industry event that brings event organisers and suppliers together for pre-qualified business meetings and some amazing networking. I have attended the event and have seen the event grow, and I am pleased to report that the organising team always have listened to feedback and advice.

“They recognise that DEI is a huge topic and like many other event organisers, want their event to be more diverse and inclusive.”

DEI strategy

In 2014, Whur launched Proud Events; an event and festival production agency – its ethos as a business has been to embrace diversity, challenge exclusion, and to try and foster a culture of inclusion.

Whur added: “I’m honoured and excited to be joining the Event Buyers Live team this year. I’m proud to have also been asked to assist the team in developing a diversity and inclusion strategy. EBL is a great event. With the support of industry colleagues and the team, we want to make it a diverse and inclusive place to do business.”

Registration open

Following the successful introduction of event ambassadors at Event Buyers Live 2021, the 2022 event’s ambassadors will support everyone attending EBL – both organisers and suppliers – so that they can get the best experience from their time on site.

Goodchild said: “I am honoured to have been asked to be an ambassador at Event Buyers Live. Last year, I had my first experience of the event and loved every minute. It’s been great to hear about some of the plans that the organising team have planned for 2022. DEI is a massively important topic and so I am pleased that EBL is trying to make the event more inclusive and that I will be playing an important role in that.”

Goodchild continued: “We all know how hard everyone has been working this summer and the challenges that organisers have faced in terms of staff and supply chain. EBL not only allowed me to access some of the industry’s top suppliers, but it gave me a chance to network as an event organiser and discuss relevant and interesting topics through roundtables and panels. It was a great opportunity to build some strong partnerships for my business and the events I work on, so I recommend that people sign up for Event Buyers Live 2022.”

Registration for the 2022 edition of Event Buyers Live [November 28-30] opened on August 1st; it will be the event’s eighth outing and will welcome only 100 of the live event industry’s most respected organisers. Accompanying the 100 will be just 45 event suppliers and venues for networking and pre-qualified face-to-face meetings.

Neil Fagg, co-founder of Event Buyers Live, said: “We are taking active steps to ensure Event Buyers Live is more inclusive. That means asking the right questions and finding out who our delegates represent; taking a snapshot of who is in the room but still delivering on our main goals.

“The events industry is wonderfully welcoming, but I acknowledge that more can be done to increase diversity, and make people feel represented and included. EBL was created to give events professionals the chance to sit down with each other and discuss project and procurement requirements. But it also provides events professionals with an opportunity to network and a platform for knowledge sharing in a professional and relaxed environment that encourages honesty and transparency.”

Fagg continued: “I’m really excited for Event Buyers Live 2022. Having listened to audience feedback, we have some amazing new additions to the event that we will announce in the coming months.

“For now, we encourage all events professionals with procurement needs for 2023 and beyond to register for the industry event of the year.”

Registration for Event Buyers Live 2022 is open now. For more details, visit www.eventbuyerslive.com or call 01795 509113.