Event Apps to Enhance Events

1. Introduction

The event apps we single out at the top of the year, for their impact on particular events/type of events, don’t do downtime. They’re busy before, during and after the big day(s),

For audiences that might mean ticketing/registration innovations, or highlighting the news, the novelties through the doors, shaping the map around individuals, pointing out pertinent content, introducing like minds, fixing meetings and keeping the conversation going post-event.

And for organisers, feeding the salient stats back in an easily digestible form, suggesting tweaks, adjusting to footfall hotspots even in the very thick of the action.

In exhibition parlance, there might still be a place for drinks, snacks, mugs, mementoes various to reel in passers-by, just as there was in the 1970s. But for real reach and to keep contemporising the model, switching into/onto a productive app, an idea out to truly enhance the event, pays a proper dividend.

So here are the latest applications to turn our heads…