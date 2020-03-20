Event Apps to Enhance Events

1. Introduction
The event apps we single out at the top of the year, for their impact on particular events/type of events, don’t do downtime. They’re busy before, during and after the big day(s),
For audiences that might mean ticketing/registration innovations, or highlighting the news, the novelties through the doors, shaping the map around individuals, pointing out pertinent content, introducing like minds, fixing meetings and keeping the conversation going post-event.
And for organisers, feeding the salient stats back in an easily digestible form, suggesting tweaks, adjusting to footfall hotspots even in the very thick of the action.
In exhibition parlance, there might still be a place for drinks, snacks, mugs, mementoes various to reel in passers-by, just as there was in the 1970s. But for real reach and to keep contemporising the model, switching into/onto a productive app, an idea out to truly enhance the event, pays a proper dividend.
So here are the latest applications to turn our heads…
2. DONATE – The lowest cost and easiest charity-giving app for event managers
Do your events benefit from a charity-donation element? With DONATE it’s easier than ever to set-up charity giving.
DONATE provides event managers with easy and simple ways to raise funds for charity. Our award winning app provides you with a one-stop shop and range of services to make event giving fun and rewarding.
Watch as live leader-boards show how much is being given or listen as a ringing phone identifies a text-raffle winner.
No more paper tickets, envelopes or bags of cash to be taken home at the end of the evening. DONATE is a simple, easy-to-use service that enables guests to give in any number of ways. From text donations to participating in auctions, from contactless giving to text-raffles and much more; all in a single app and usable from a mobile phone.
Based on the most secure payment technologies, DONATE works with 1000s of UK charities from the largest to the smallest. Charity set-up is easy and happens within the day allowing you to concentrate on running your event secure in the knowledge that fundraising is taken care of.
DONATE is provided by national charity, National Funding Scheme providing the lowest cost solutions to a range of giving services.
See more at www.nationalfundingscheme.org or get in touch with us at hello@nationalfundingscheme.org. Our team of account managers are on-hand to answer your questions and ensure that fundraising is no longer the hassle it used to be.
3. The Society App by Conference Compass
The Society App by Conference Compass allows associations and event planners to combine all their events into a single branded app. The app enables better knowledge-sharing, personal communication and greater engagement for large conferences as well as for workshops, seminars, and smaller meetings. With each event, organizations grow their mobile community.
For each event, the app serves as a powerful event app. With a content management system that integrates with all-conference- and abstract-management systems, the app is easily populated even with the largest event programs and provides real-time updates. The latest version of the app takes user-experience to the next level. With beautifully designed pages and streamlined navigation flow, attendees will use the app with ease and experience how the app helps them to be more effective and engaged. The app offers in-app networking, chat and a variety of tools to make sessions more interactive. Powerful analytics help event planners understand their event community and organize better events.
Conference Compass is trusted by the largest medical and scientific conferences in the world. They offer global service and support, always with a personal touch. As their apps support growing event engagement and memberships, their client relationships frequently turn into multi-year partnerships.
4. Branded Event Apps for Events, Conferences, and Trade Shows
Trusted by some of the largest event organizers, Socio’s platform truly powers event success. With attendee experience and engagement at the center of everything, Socio’s easy-to-use event app is flexible and has multiple sponsor revenue streams. Push notifications, gamification, live streaming, lead retrieval systems, and shake to connect features keep everyone connected – no developer needed
App Customization – It is your event, your app, and your brand for one or many events. Customize everything including descriptions, logos, splash screens, colors and more with our drag and drop builder (no developer necessary)
Management – Make changes on the go from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device to keep the show on track and in real time.
Networking – Let your attendees discover who is at the event, connect with each other with Socio’s Shake to Connect feature, and foster better follow-up process to perpetuate meaningful relationships.
Engagement – Keep your attendees interacting with sponsors and each other with Surveys, Q&As, Polls, Push Notifications and more while increasing their involvement with your event.
Lead Retrieval – Socio’s Lead Retrieval, the most seamless way to capture and qualify leads, export to their CRM, and calculate ROI. Booth teams scan, qualify and rate leads right in the app. Automation of scanning, qualifying, and rating flow into CRM systems in real time.
Live Display – Bring a new visual experience to your events. Put branded content on every screen, and manage it in real time.
Digital Guide – Everything that your attendees may need, all easily accessible, intelligently designed, and in one convenient, paperless place.
Integrations – Connect Socio with hundreds of powerful software platforms, tools, and apps. Syncing applications breaks down data silos and makes workflows efficient.
Analytics – Evaluate your event and drive future decisions with the advanced data.
World Class Support – Socio has your back – no matter what.
5. Welcome to the future of event activation & fan engagement
Spelfie (the space selfie) in partnership with AIRBUS, brings intergalactic fun to any large-scale event. It gives event attendees the ability to capture their memories – and an image of the entire event – from space in real-time, using state of the art satellite technology.
It is unique, exciting, experiential, organic and very, VERY shareable.
Spelfie allows people to have their selfie taken from space, capturing spectacular satellite imagery of major events across the world, in real-time using Airbus satellite technology.
Spelfie creates a unique “check-in from space”, creating a new and powerful way for brands to engage with their target audience, at your events.
A better alternative to social or paid advertising, as brands can communicate directly with attendees, removing the guess work out whilst improving ROI by 12-18x.
Furthermore, Spelfie gives unrivalled opportunities for remarketing and retargeting, resulting in uncapped potential to generate income long after the event is over.
They have also developed ‘Global Spelfie’ which allows not just thousands, but potentially millions to participate and experience an event. Designed to extend the reach of events beyond the physical limitations of venues.
This has recently been adapted to help combat the current situation with the Covid-19 epidemic, allowing fans to “participate” in closed door events, through a combination of social media and smartphone technology, Spelfie can still play a part in keeping sports fans, players and teams connected. Creating a one of a kind, date stamped, experience.
In summary, Spelfie helps brands rise above the noise of social media and paid advertising, with over 25,000 posts every second on social media alone, a new experiential engagement tool, from space, could form part of the answer…
6. Times when setting up an event app takes all of your budget and resources belong to the past!
LineUpr is the solution that makes creating an event app a breeze with pricing (starting at 49 EUR/59 USD) that is unbeatable on the market.
As a self-service platform there is no need for time-consuming communication to set things up. Simply sign up for a free account and create a ready to use app within minutes with our user-friendly LineUpr Manager. No technical knowledge needed. We also make it very easy to re-use already created event apps for future events to save you your precious time.
Our user-friendly event apps are web-based, i.e., there is no need to install anything and you simply share a URL with your attendees. They will thank you with a much higher adoption rate compared to native apps that you need to install.
LineUpr event apps offer all the features you need paperless. Show your agenda, speakers, locations, sponsors and more. Edit your content anytime and send post messages to keep your attendees updated. Interact with your audience by asking for feedback, doing polls and Q&As. Offer your attendees a digital and easy way to communicate, connect, and share contact data through our networking app. We bring all the features that you need in a user-friendly and smart way. We keep it simple and self-explanatory.
More than 10,000 events worldwide already used our solution for all types of events. Small events like incentives or workshops can now afford and benefit from a digital platform to communicate with their attendees too!
LineUpr is the perfect tool for smaller and midsized events that have a limited budget and time and need a flexible solution that simply works.
7. Fonteva Events is the top-rated events app available on Salesforce®
Being built on Salesforce solves one of the biggest challenges facing businesses that use events to drive engagement: the siloing of event insights. With all your data in Salesforce, you eliminate integration headaches and can build a true 360-degree view of your customers.
Great events start with insightful data, and data-driven insights start with Salesforce.
Events are an investment, and the actions you take before and after can significantly impact your ability to achieve ROI goals. With so much invested in your events, you can’t overlook the importance of not only getting the right people to attend but also driving business goals beyond the event. Don’t miss the opportunity to fully leverage event success to drive revenue opportunities and move business forward.
Being able to manage events in Salesforce with Fonteva Events delivers benefits well beyond simply event execution.
Some of these benefits include:
Personalised Customer Experience: Personalise event experiences for customers based on Salesforce data. Limit access to ticket types or availability of sessions to certain audiences.
Event Websites: Beautiful, branded, mobile-responsive event websites, best-of-breed agenda builder and configurable registration flows allow you to easily create intuitive, branded event microsites.
Consistent Branding at Scale: Clone and automate the event lifecycle for 5 or 5,000 events. Control messaging and brand across departments, divisions, countries, and continents.
Clean Data: By eliminating integrations, Fonteva Events means fewer duplicates, better contact matching in your primary CRM, and overall cleaner data.
Full eCommerce: Built in eCommerce capabilities with secure payment processing, over 100 payment gateways. Manage paid events with ease, driving revenue attainment.
Contact Your Attendees: Plug into your well-established marketing stack through Salesforce and your preferred Marketing Automation tool.
8. Empowering events with Filmily
Technology is revolutionising the events industry. Whether you are looking into big data, mobile usage, ticketing aggregators and fan engagement there are many technologies that are taking the industry by storm and evolving the event industry landscape.
Central to all that we do remains the consumer, but technology has become a driving force pushing consumer expectations and creating the need for constant change.
In a social age nothing is private, our audiences share everything with their friends and business colleagues. Technology is making it extremely easy for organizers to gather data on their fans to deepen their experience.
Fan and audience engagement are critical to success. Whether this be at a business conference, on a sports field or at a music venue.
Filmily, is a technology that leverages user generated content to deepen the relationship with global digital audiences and attendees at events. Filmily amplifys both social media engagement and live interactive audience participation.
Filmily has patented technology that harvests audience generated content. Using the event owners UGC content strategies, Filmily is able to create bespoke highly targeted short form content. These incredibly engaging videos provide deep and meaningful interactions with your live audiences and their global digital following.
Ultimately, we are all interested in delivering the best experiences for our audiences, and by harnessing the power of technology this is exactly what we are able to do.
New technologies like Filmily, are introducing simple solutions to problems that venues and organizers may face while creating unimagined stress-free experiences for fans that ooze fun and excitement.
9. webMOBI a new generation AI-powered all-in-one event management software
webMOBI is a new generation AI-powered all-in-one event management software and provides a suite of engagement tools for enterprises. webMOBI delivers a suite of event management software tools that includes event apps, registration, live polls, lead generation services, & employee engagement for enterprises. Our cutting-edge software is trusted by 100 brands worldwide for corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, trade shows, internal/external meetings, & more.
1. Mobile event apps with a private social network and invite-only communities facilitating conversations
2. Create meaningful connections with attendee networking features including contact exchange, meeting scheduler and instant messaging.
3. Lead generation features including business card scanning & syncing with CRM creates more business opportunities
4. Display event schedule in an intuitive interface including ask-a-question, session surveys, private agendas and live map for precise location
5. Share information and updates with secure notifications. Post announcements in communities or campaigns to reach every attendee
6. With beacons technology & easy check in feature, the onsite registration can go from long lines and waiting periods to secure in-and-out experiences.
The market is going through significant changes with corporates, and event organizers are looking for new generation innovations in AI (ChatBots), Augmented Reality (Face recognition), and IOT (Wearables and Beacon technology). These innovations and new technology adoption cycle will open up opportunities for vendors with innovative technologies. webMOBI offers all-in-one event management with an innovative business model and significant innovation. This model provides a significant value proposition for events, enterprises, and universities.
For more queries contact us at support@webmobi.com.
Don’t miss out on the free trial.
10. EventsCase: The Industry’s Choice
EventsCase is the leading provider of mobile apps for events, offering the gold standard across functionality and user experience and value.
The solution of choice for groups like Audi, CNBC, Santander and the United Nations, our user-friendly platform makes it possible for anyone – regardless of their technical background – to build a fully native event app for Android and Apple devices in the space of hours.
Each platform is whitelabelled to give you complete control over design, content and branding. As for our features, we’ve more than enough tools for creating the ultimate digital companion.
“What do I get?”
Wallet: Centralise the attendee experience by hosting tickets, accreditations and important information on your app. We give attendees all they need in the palm of their hand.
Agenda builder: Printed programmes are old news. Give users the luxury of creating a personalised calendar full of their must-attend sessions.
1-2-1 networking: Our mobile apps inspire thousands of new relationships by letting attendees search, chat and request meetings with like-minded professionals. It’s the easy way of guaranteeing delegate satisfaction and ROI.
Gamification: Create fresh sponsorship opportunities by integrating fun games into your mobile app. Our digital puzzles drive footfall to exhibitors’ stands, leading to more revenue and engagement.
Push notifications: Make announcements and promote key partners through in-app messages – your direct line to thousands of attendees.
And much more…
“Sounds good, but do they work?”
Our event apps have some of the highest rates of adoption, hitting above 90% at major conferences while processing tens of thousands of meeting requests.
Better still, with EventsCase’s all-in-one platform, you can save time and money by creating your app with the same solution you use for registration, check-in, event websites, emailing, and more.
To get started with your first EventsCase mobile app, visit eventscase.com