Event agencies flock to join ‘isla.’

isla, the recently launched organisation for sustainable events, has announced the arrival of fifteen new members. The incoming companies include nine event & experiential agencies and six event support businesses. The new members now join the twelve founder companies, each sharing a common commitment towards the measurement and delivery of sustainable events.

On the event agency side, the latest members to join isla include high profile businesses 2LK, 2heads, Backlash, Bearded Kitten, Goose, Imagination, The Park, TTA and MCC GLC, while on the support services side, isla has the support of B2 events, Diagon, Graphitecture, True Staging, Vivid Design works and Xquisite Productions.

isla launched last month to support event companies in implementing consistent standards of environmental impact, measurement and management of events, and with the core objective of ‘accelerating the event industry’s transition to a sustainable future’. The organisation stresses that the arrival of support businesses is vital to the organisation’s strategy as it looks to encourage collaboration between agencies, brands, suppliers and in-house departments.

‘We’re really pleased to see these early adopters get behind the mission and objectives of isla. It endorses the view that there is a real hunger out there for what we’re trying to achieve and despite the current uncertainty, companies see this as a priority for the industry recovery,” commented Anna Abdenoor, Co-founder of isla. ‘We’re particularly pleased with the appetite from our support services members, they are a crucial part of the event ecosystem and we’re thrilled to have these companies on board.”

As part of their membership, isla will encourage organisations to initiate change within their businesses by facilitating knowledge sharing within the events community, provide education and training, and creating robust measurement and reporting metrics. This will allow events to track progress against standardised sustainability ambitions.

“The training programmes we’ve created have been very well received and are a key part of our delivery commitment to our members,” adds Ben Quarrell, also co-founder of isla. “Our courses go from Sustainability 101 upwards, and each has clear and measurable objectives and onward skills that agency staff can implement on the short, medium and long-term projects they are working on.”

Visit www.weareisla.co.uk for more information.