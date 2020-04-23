EVCOM Sessions: The May Virtual Programme

EVCOM are delighted to announce the May programme for their recently launched virtual EVCOM Sessions. Now entering its second month, they gather together a range of experts and inspiring panellists, facilitators and speakers to discuss the current crisis, creativity, wellbeing and social media. All EVCOM Sessions are free to attend.

In conversation with Michael Hirst OBE

When: Wednesday 6th May, 4:00 – 4:45pm

What: Q&A

EVCOM’s Claire Fennelow and Hayley Greaves, will facilitate a Q&A with Michael Hirst (BVEP), on the current crisis, especially surrounding government announcements, support available and the impact on businesses in our sector.

Michael Hirst is theChairman, Business Visits and Events Partnership, Chairman, Events Industry Board, Director and Form Chairman, Tourism Alliance, Council Member, Tourism Industry Council, and Non-Executive Director of both CP Holdings Ltd and Safestay Plc. In representing the event, tourism and venue industries, he is the tireless voice speaking out on our behalf.

Come ready with your questions!

Creativity in the Time of Corona

When: Wednesday 13th May, 4:00 – 4:45pm

What: Panel Discussion

In the time of Corona, we are being forced out of our comfort zones, forced to innovate, forced to be creative. So what can a pandemic teach us about creativity? A panel of industry leaders gather virtually, to discuss creativity in the time of Corona, what they are learning, what creativity in the new normal looks like and whether creativity has been changed forever.

Life After Crisis: Mental Health and Wellbeing

When: Wednesday 20th May, 4:00 – 4:45pm

What: Panel Discussion

The current crisis is having huge impacts, both from a business perspective and on a personal level, on our wellbeing and mental health. How can we come out of this with strength and confidence? The mental health stresses that we will be dealing with on our return to work may well be very different to those we were dealing with during the lockdown period. How can we give each other the space and time to readjust to whatever recovery looks like?

Panellists including Helen Moon (Eventwell), will be discussing mental health, self-confidence and how we can cope with what’s coming.

Social Media during Social Distancing

When: Wednesday 27th May, 4:00 – 4:45pm

What: Panel Discussion

Social media is imperative to the way we communicate as businesses and individuals, the way we market events and share films. But for the first time, for many, social media is now the only way people can communicate, not just with clients and customers, but with friends, family and internal teams. What is this teaching us about social media and communication via social media? How can we genuinely keep in contact with the people who are important to us and our businesses? And as everyone turns to Instagram (or Facebook or Twitter or TikTok), how can we keep our social media content engaging and creative?

