EVCOM launches new shadow board

EVCOM are proud to announce a new initiative: a shadow board. Made up of filmmakers and events professionals between the ages of 18 – 25 years old, the shadow board will have the opportunity to shape our content, our event programme and our campaigning focus. The senior board and shadow board will work together across several smaller committees with specific areas of concentration, including diversity and event programming. This initiative has been shaped in collaboration with Events 101.

Key areas that the shadow board will be part of shaping are:

Youth engagement in the sector

How we can create a more diverse and inclusive sector

Content and event programming

Aims of Shadow Board:

To provide skills-based development to participants

To filter the viewpoints of young people to change makers within the events industry and position EVCOM as an industry leading association

Increase diversity amongst the board

The shadow board will allow individuals to implement and embed their learning in a safe place

The EVCOM Shadow Board supports the associations commitment to “create a more diverse events and visual communications industries and champion the development of the next generation in these industries” by providing the group the opportunity to be more visible to members of the association and work on events throughout their year placement on the board

Those who join the board will be empowered to reach their potential, through guidance and allocation of roles

The full list of EVCOM Members and Board Members can be found on the website.

Job description:

We want this board to be an inclusive and representative group. We therefore encourage applications from all underrepresented minorities, and we are especially looking to hear the voices of people from a BAME background.

We are looking for people between the ages of 18 – 25 who are currently working in, or want to work in, the events and corporate film sectors. We would expect you to be:

Engaged

Reliable

Creative

Passion about the events and/or corporate film industry

Willing to present new ideas

Be an active member with their community whether at university or workplace, relevant to the events of film industries

Able to attend all board meetings

Able to attend 3 EVCOM events a year

Time commitment:

Every other month we will meet with the shadow board, either online or in person (when Covid allows this), to discuss EVCOM’s situation and progress on our initiatives. Between these meetings we will be in touch via email to work on the actions agreed in the shadow board meeting. We will also be setting up committees to work across our shadow and senior boards, and will arrange small meetings for these committees between the shadow board meetings.

Please note, this is not a paid position. Both our senior and shadow boards are made up of volunteer board members. However, we are able to offer a £20 stipend for each shadow board member for each board meeting we ask them to attend physically. We do hope this will support costs of food and travel around the meeting. We appreciate your time.

How to apply:

Please email your CV and a covering letter to amelia.brown@evcom.org.uk. In the covering letter, we’d like to hear about why you think you’d be suited to the role, what you could bring to it and what you could learnt from it, based on the aims and job description outlined above. If you are from an underrepresented background please let us know here.

We will be holding interviews following the application closing date (see below) with personnel from EVCOM and Events 101.

Key dates:

Tuesday 27th May: Applications Open

Tuesday 25th May: Applications Close



Review and appointment will take place in this window.

Thursday 24th June: First Board Meeting with Senior Board