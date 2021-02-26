EVCOM & HBAA announce International Women’s Month

This year, EVCOM and HBAA have come together to deliver a programme that celebrates not just International Women’s Day, but International Women’s Month! We will be releasing thought leadership pieces from leaders in our industry, hosting panel discussions with aspirational female leaders and next generation talent, and interviewing key players.

The collaboration came about following an industry zoom call where Claire Fennelow, EVCOM’s Executive Director, and Leigh Cowlishaw, HBAA’s Consultant Executive Director, recognized common ground. Both wanted to celebrate and spotlight women in our industry and, inspired by a year that has taught us the importance of working together, they decided to build the initiative in collaboration.

Leigh Cowlishaw says, “HBAA and EVCOM have come together in collaboration to deliver a month’s campaign to celebrate, recognise and acknowledge us all. The series of activities we have created, marks the desire to provide the meetings, event, accommodation, and film industry with insights from all different points of view and ensuring that we strive to recover together, in #resillence.

From identifying that two leading associations were planning on doing a similar approach, we have joined forces to ensure that the industry benefits from our united insight, expertise and our collaboration, regardless of which Association you are a member of. This is about being united.”

Claire Fennelow says, “More than ever, this year has taught us the importance of working collaboratively. It has been such a pleasure to work with Leigh and HBAA to create a programme of events and content that caters to the intersection of our audiences and to both our wider audiences. We are really excited to celebrate some of the amazing women working in our industry today, and to hear their perspectives on the future of the industry. Both HBAA and EVCOM look forward to seeing you (virtually) there!”

View the full virtual event programme below, and register for your free places!

8th March, 9:15AM: Freedom: Work/Life Balance, Life/Work Balance – regardless

To mark the reopening of schools, and to celebrate our inclusive culture and achievements in these challenging times, we will be discussing how the return to school will affect work/life balance.

On Clubhouse

This session is brought to you by EVCOM and HBAA.

9th March, 2PM: Aspirational Women within the Meetings, Events and Accommodation Industry

As we celebrate International Women’s Month, we bring together female leaders in the Meetings, Events and Accommodation Industry, to discuss their journeys to success and their take on the industry today. This panel discussion will be hosted by Leigh Jagger (The Ideas Clinic).

Panelists: Jacqui Kavanagh (Trinity), Katie Ramsey (Marriot), Helen McCabe (BCDME) and Sue Gill, (YES – Your Event Solutions)

Register for your free place here.

This session is brought to you by EVCOM and HBAA.

10th March, 2PM: Focusing in on the FOCUS Award

We bring back the female filmmakers who were shortlisted for the 2020 FOCUS Award, to screen their films, hear about their process and find out where they are taking their filmmaking next.

No registration required.

This session is brought to you by EVCOM.

11th March, 5PM: Talking Pictures: Women in Film

Our next Talking Pictures in partnership with the BFI, is celebrating women in film, then and now. We will be showing BFI archive film from the 30s, 40s and 60s created by groundbreaking female filmmakers, alongside contemporary film from female filmmakers working today. Join us for a fascinating discussion and screening. The discussion will be facilitated by Emily Clements (Radley Yeldar).

Panelists: Ros Cranston (BFI), Sian Hamlett (Hamlett Films), Jane Sayers (Content Engine, Shell) and Sarah Beadsmoore

Register for your free place here.

This session is brought to you by EVCOM.

17th March, 2PM: Bridging the Support Gap in the Meetings, Events and Accommodation Industry

In this panel discussion we meet the women who are changing the Meetings, Events and Accommodation Industry, and working to make it a more well and equal place for people to work. All of our panelists are responsible for creating invaluable programmes and systems to support a better industry where equality is the norm. This panel discussion will be hosted by Martin Fullard (Conference News).

Panelists include Nel Flint (Fast Forward 15 Mentor 2021), Helen Moon (Eventwell) and Angie Mason (Meeting Allstars)

Register for your free place here.

This session is brought to you by EVCOM and HBAA.

24th March, 2PM: A Perspective on the Events Industry from the Next Generation

This International Women’s Month we will be speaking to the next generation of the events industry. We have gathered rising stars to hear their perspective on the current state and future of the industry! This discussion will be facilitated by Amelia Brown (EVCOM).

Panelists include Jade Clark (The Telegraph), Georgia Cross (Cheerful Twentyfirst), Benedicta Assante (Events 101), Alex Beckett (Wolf and White) and Beckie Towle (Events Raccoon)

Register for your free place here.

This session is brought to you by EVCOM and HBAA.

31st March, 2PM: Aspirational Women in the Corporate Film Industry

As we come to the end of International Women’s Month, we bring together inspiring women from the corporate film sector: business leaders, agency owners, film directors and more. Our panel will discuss their journeys to success, and their perspective on the film industry.

Register for your free place here.

This session is brought to you by EVCOM.