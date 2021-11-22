EVCOM announces the shortlisted candidates for The Realise Award

This year we launched The Realise Award, a scheme for 18-25 year old event organisers and aspiring event organisers. The winner will be announced at the EVCOM London Live and Film Awards ceremony on the 25th November at The May Fair Hotel. All shortlisted candidates are offered a complimentary place to attend the ceremony, meet each other and fellow event professionals, and enjoy an evening of glamour and celebration.

Today, we are really excited to announce the six shortlisted candidates. The candidates all demonstrated creativity, knowledge of what makes a brilliant event and passion for the industry. Each shortlisted candidate will receive an afternoon of mentorship with one of our mentoring agencies, where they will have the opportunity to ask questions about the industry and get advice on how to get to where they’d like to go in the industry. The winner will receive mentorship from four different event agencies over the course of the 2022: BCD Meetings and Events, Broadsword Event House, FIRST and Pure Communications Group.

Our judges Megan Napier-Andrews (BCD Meetings and Events), Anna Green (Broadsword Event House), Jon Reid (FIRST), Priya Narain (Diverse Speaker Bureau), Benedicta Asante (Events 101), Charlotte Gentry (Pure Communications Group) were incredibly impressed with the quality of the applications, and said how much of a pleasure it was to see so much passion and hear the perspective of young event organisers.

The shortlisted candidates (in alphabetical order) are as follows:

Ella Corbin

Fatimah Sagir

Georgina Kay-Black

Naomi Hollas

Sasha Hollie Green

Sophie Tickle

Congratulations to each and every one of you on being shortlisted for the inaugural year of The Realise Award.

Find out more about The Realise Award here. Get your tickets to attend the EVCOM London Live and Film Awards ceremony here, to be there when the winner is announced!

Guests enjoying the ceremony at the EVCOM London Live and Film Awards 2019