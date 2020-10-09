EVCOM announces new board members at AGM

Today, EVCOM Members and Board Members gathered online for our first ever virtual AGM. This was also Claire Fennelow’s first AGM as Executive Director, following her appointment at the beginning of the year. EVCOM’s chair Charlotte Gentry (Pure Communications Group), began the sessions by welcoming everyone, then handing over to EVCOM’s Treasurer, Dale Parmenter (DRPG) for his financial report.

Claire then shared her report of EVCOM’s year so far, as well as plans for the coming year. Finally, Claire thanked the departing board members, Pete Stevenson (The Edge Picture Company), Hayley Greaves (Ashfield Meetings and Events) and Sara Cooper (Plastic Pictures), for their years of hard-work and dedication on behalf of EVCOM’s membership.

Claire said, “Pete, Sara and Hayley – I cannot express enough my gratitude for the support you have given both myself and EVCOM. We will certainly miss your presence on the board, and I know that the work and initiatives you have been part of will continue to drive EVCOM forwards even in your absence. Thank you.”

Claire then announced the new board members who will be joining us to lead EVCOM forwards, representing the live and film side, and bringing their passion and expertise to our community. We are delighted to welcome Anna Green (Broadsword Event House), Barry Richards (FIRST), Julie Sander (Sequel Group), Matt Franks (DRPG) and Nick Coombes (Bouche Media) to the EVCOM Board.

Advertisement

Claire continued, “This has been an unusual start to my position here at EVCOM, but I have been continually impressed by the spirit of community and collaboration that has defined the industry’s response to Covid-19, and the huge impact it has had. I am excited to work with the new board to cement EVCOM’s position as THE association representing and supporting the needs of the corporate event and film community.”

Thank you to all the members who attended, and to everyone in our community for choosing to be an EVCOM member.