With the 12th edition of the European Festival Awards set to take place on January 18th in Groningen, The Netherlands, the European Festival Awards are proud to announce that this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Roskilde Festival, its full team and volunteers in Denmark.



In 2022 Roskilde Festival celebrated the 50th edition of the festival. Since 1971, the Danish non- profit festival has brought together generations of young people around music, art and community. Roskilde Festival is organised by the Roskilde Festival Charity Society and is created by approximately 30’000 volunteers. Every year, about 130,000 participants (volunteers, guests, partners, and media) join the famous ‘Orange Feeling’ at the 8-day long festival moving into a festival city built on love, non-profit values and sustainability. All profits from the festival are donated to humanitarian, non-profit and cultural work for the benefit of children and young people especially. Over the years, Roskilde Festival has generated approximately EUR 55 million for charity.

“We are very honoured to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award! It particularly pleases us that the jury with this award – that usually goes to individuals – has chosen to highlight the strong community behind Roskilde Festival. Throughout the years, that community has not only created a fantastic and outstanding festival. They have done it to make a difference in the world. This award sees and honours that ambition, and for that we are both proud and grateful.”, says Signe Lopdrup, CEO of Roskilde Festival.

Congratulations and Happy Birthday to Roskilde Festival and the entire Team!

Furthermore, we’re announcing the shortlists for 15 of the ceremony’s categories. Over 40’000 votes have been cast for the 2022 European Festival Awards in the main public categories. We’d like to extend a huge thank you to all of those who applied, voted and otherwise participated in the Awards this year.

Tickets for the Award Ceremony, set to take place on January 18th 2023 at de Oosterpoort in Groningen are already going fast. There are two different ticket options:

PLATINUM TICKETS (€100):

6.00pm – 6.45pm: Welcome Drink

7.00pm – 9.00pm: Three-course sit down dinner with drinks ESNS will be fully vegetarian 9.15pm – 11.00pm: European Festival Awards Ceremony

11.30pm – 2.00am: After show party, Location: Pacific, Oosterstraat 65, Groningen

TRIBUNE TICKETS (€25):

A tribune seat at the Award Ceremony (Dinner and drinks excluded) 9.15pm – 11.00pm: European Festival Awards Ceremony

Now, without further ado, here are the shortlists:

The Brand Activation Award

Presented by: EMAC

Down The Rabbit Hole + Lowlands, NL & Prime Video

EXIT Festival, RS & NFT-TiX

Roskilde Festival, DK & Andel

Ruisrock, FI & Sisu

Sziget Festival, HU & Diageo

Wacken Open Air, DE & Krombacher

The Take a Stand Award

Presented by: Take a Stand

Atlas Festival & Music Saves UA, UA

Pohoda Festival, SK

PortAmérica, ES

Roskilde Festival, DK

Together With Ukraine, PL

The Green Operations Award

Presented by: GO Group

DGTL Festival Amsterdam, NL

MetalDays, SI

Øyafestivalen, NO

Rock Werchter, BE

Skandaløs Festival, DE

The Health & Safety Innovation Award

Presented by: YES Group

Down The Rabbit Hole & Lowlands & Pinkpop, NL

Pukkelpop, BE

Watt En Schlick Fest, DE

The Impossible Without Youth Award

Presented by: YOUROPE & EFA (European Festival Association) in connection with 3F – Future-Fit Festivals

Flags Of The Future, RS

Mittelyoung, IT

Rhizovention, AT

Roskilde Festival, DK

VIBE Festival, RO

Promoter of the Year

Alter Art, PL

Ameba Production, CZ

FKP Scorpio, DE

Gadget abc Entertainment, CH Goodlive, DE

Live Nation, GB

Mad Cool, ES

Mojo, NL

Primavera Sound, ES

Roskilde Festival, DK

Agent of the Year

Presented by: IQ Magazine

Alex Hardee – Wasserman Music Carlos Abreu – UTA

James Whitting – Wasserman Music Jon Ollier – One Fiinix

Josh Javor – X-Ray Touring

Jules De Lattre – UTA

Mike Malak – Wasserman Music Paul Wilson – CAA

Steve Zapp – ITB

Tom Schroeder – Wasserman Music

The Award for Excellence and Passion

Anders Wahrén, DK Cindy Castillo, ES

Claes Olsen, NO

Eric van Eerdenburg, NL Gabi Ruiz, ES

Herman Schueremans, BE

Holger Jan Schmidt, DE

Mikko Niemelä, FI

Philippe Cornu, CH

Vlad Yaremchuk, UA

Best Indoor Festival

Iceland Airwaves, IS

Jazz à Liège, BE

MaMA, FR

MENT Ljubljana, SI

NN North Sea Jazz Festival, NL

No Sleep Festival, RS

Sharpe Festival, SK

Syndicate, DE

Taksirat Festival, MK

WOS Festival x SON Estrella Galicia, ES

Newcomer of the Year

Presented by: ESNS

Fred Again, GB

Holly Humberstone, GB

Inhaler, IE

Little Simz, GB

Mimi Webb, GB

Nina Chuba, DE

Pink Pantheress, GB

Turnstile, US

Wet Leg, GB

Yard Act, GB

Line-Up of the Year

Hellfest, FR

Mad Cool, ES

NOS Alive, PT

Open’er Festival, PL

Primavera Sound, ES

Rock Werchter, BE

Roskilde Festival, DK

Superbloom Festival, DE

Sziget Festival, HU

Way Out West, SE

Best New Festival

Presented by: eps

8 Festival, LT

Core, BE

Flesh Festival, GB

ON AIR Festival, PL

Río Verbena Fest,

ES San Hejmo, DE

Sofia Live Festival, BG

Sunny Hill Festival, AL

Superbloom Festival, DE

Tempelhof Sounds, DE

Best Small Festival

Arsenal Fest, RS

Jazz in the Park, RO

Jazzopen Stuttgart, DE

Liverpool Sound City, GB

Portobello Live, GB

Roadburn, NL

Stars in Town, CH

Szene Openair, AT

Unsound Festival, PL

Ypsigrock Festival, IT

Best Medium-Sized Festival

Best Kept Secret, NL

CODRU Festival, RO

FEST Festival, PL

Happiness Festival, DE

Highfield Festival, DE

MetalDays, SI

Rock for People, CZ

Sunny Hill Festival, XK

Vestrock, NL

We Love Green, FR



Best Major Festival

Presented by: See Tickets

Colours of Ostrava, CZ

Down The Rabbit Hole, NL

EXIT Festival, RS

Lowlands, NL

Open’er Festival, PL

Pinkpop, NL

Rock Werchter, BE

Roskilde Festival, DK

Summer Breeze Open Air, DE

Wacken Open Air, DE

The Lifetime Achievement Award

Roskilde Festival, DK

